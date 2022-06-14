Cruzeiro renews with Filipe Ferraz and closes the vlei team for the season

photo: i7 Agency/Cruise Filipe Ferraz, kept, having the group’s base and still gaining weight

Cruzeiro has its volleyball team closed for the 2022/23 season. The celestial club announced this Monday the renewal of the contract of coach Filipe Ferraz and the rest of the commission for another year. With the commander remaining, Fox completed the main group for the next competitions.

In addition to Filipe Ferraz and the rest of the coaching staff, Cruzeiro renewed with pointer Rodriguinho, opposites Wallace and Openkoski, center Otvio, Cledenilson and Guilherme Reich and liberos Lukinha and Lucas Bauer. Cuban Lpez, one of the team’s highlights, was also assured of his permanence.

From the champion group of the Superliga and the South American Clubs in the 2021/22 season, are the setter Cachopa and the central Isac. The first has already been announced by Monza, from Italy. The second also left Cruzero and played in Italian volleyball.

At the same time, to make up for the losses, Cruzeiro brought back the Argentine setter Nico Uriarte, in addition to the experienced Rodrigo Ribeiro, ex-Blumenau, to the position. Another important signing was that of central Luco, who left Campinas at the end of last season. The same happened in the case of pointer Gabriel Vaccari, ex-Sesi-SP and who was in France.

RECOGNITION

Filipe Ferraz, idol of the crowd and with a winning record for Cruzeiro in the 11 years he defended the club as a player, as a pointer, took charge in place of Argentine Marcelo Mendez, another multi-champion. Even with all the responsibility of replacing a coach full of achievements, Filipe showed service and took Raposa to more cups, such as the Club World Cup, in December, to the seventh of the Superliga and octa of the South American.

Filipe considers the renewal an award for the quick adaptation to the new position, in which he led Cruzeiro to win five titles – he also won the Mineiro and the Vlei Supercup – in less than a year. “I’m very happy for everything we’ve experienced in the last year, the collective work that has been done, the evolution of the team, the technical commission, all those involved”, he stressed.

“We have implemented a new work philosophy and we are reaping the rewards of the entire season. Soon we will start again, starting from scratch and seeking our best performance in all tournaments, without a doubt. And once again, I just have to thank you for the confidence of being able to defend the Cruzeiro team for another season”, he pointed out.

REINFORCEMENTS

Filipe said that the maintenance of the base and the replacement of parts for the losses of Cachopa and Isac leave the group strong for the next season. “One of the things that Sada Cruzeiro’s project has always done is to maintain a base. So we continue to follow this same path. Luco will help us a lot, a player who has all the qualities of an excellent centre-back, in attack, serve, block, and I believe it will fit perfectly into our system”, he evaluated.

Vaccari would be no different, he comes from French volleyball and has everything to explode, gain baggage, and with our structure it will grow a lot”, he highlighted. “Rodrigo Ribeiro will also contribute a lot with his experience. We already know Uriarte. a person of great example, of great dedication, an athlete who always wants to be at the top, wants to win, brings that energy and I’m sure he will also add a lot”, he added.

Cruzeiro Group for the 2022/23 season

Lifters: Uriarte, Rodrigo Ribeiro and Rescley

Pointers: Rodriguinho, Gabriel Vaccari, Lpez, Maicon, Matias

Opposites: Wallace, Openkoski

Centers: Luco, Cledenilson, Otvio, Pietro, Guilherme Rech

Liberos: Lukinha, Lucas Bauer