Cruzeiro: Ronaldo has a meeting with the Government of Minas Gerais to manage Mineirão | cruise

Ronaldo arrives in Belo Horizonte this Wednesday and already has an important appointment scheduled. In the afternoon, the manager of Cruzeiro will meet with Romeu Zema, governor of Minas Gerais, and the central theme of the meeting will be the possibility of the club taking over the administration of Mineirão.

It will only be the first formal conversation between the parties, and no decision will be taken at the meeting, even due to the existing contract between the Government of Minas Gerais and Minas Arena, the current administrator of the stadium. The agreement between the parties is valid until 2037 – with the possibility of extension until 2045.

Under the current contract, the Government of Minas has to make monthly transfers to the administrator. The amount today is close to R$ 10 million, and the Government is looking for measures to reduce the impact of this situation on the coffers.

This Wednesday’s meeting will take place in the office of the governor of Minas Gerais and will also be attended by Fernando Marcato, Secretary of State for Infrastructure and Mobility of the state. General topics, including those related to SAF, are also on the agenda.

Regarding Mineirão, the parties intend to build an initial idea regarding the agreement forms so that Cruzeiro can manage the stadium. From there, it will also be necessary to talk to Minas Arena so that the situation can be discussed together, precisely due to the long contract that is in force.

According to the geone of the alternatives that will be discussed is that Cruzeiro, as an eventual interested in managing Mineirão, can assume the transfer agreed between the Government of Minas and Minas Arena, but with a longer term to pay the contract signed in 2010.

In this case, the current administrator would receive the amounts to which it is entitled by contract, but in smaller installments and the responsibility of Cruzeiro, which could explore the stadium in its entirety, with events, sale of boxes, among other ways to make the place profitable. .

This and any other proposal that comes from the Government or Cruzeiro would need to undergo legal analysis, precisely because there is a long-term contract ahead. It is still necessary to analyze, for example, if the club could take over Mineirão in the face of an agreement, or if it would be necessary to carry out a new bidding process.