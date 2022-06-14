Cruzeiro vs Ponte Preta: Pezzolano counts on Brock’s return in this Thursday’s game | cruise

The defeat to Vasco is already in the past for Cruzeiro. The focus is now on Ponte Preta, in a duel next Thursday, 4 pm, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of Serie B. Pezzolano will have Captain Eduardo Brock back, but he may lose striker Jajá.

The defender was left out at Maracanã due to having received three yellow cards. Returns midweek to form the trio of defenders with Lucas Oliveira and Zé Ivaldo. Playing together, they still haven’t lost in this Serie B.

1 of 3 Pezzolano will have Brock’s return against Ponte — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pezzolano will have Brock’s return against Ponte — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Apart from Jajá’s situation, Cruzeiro didn’t lose anyone for the game against Ponte Preta. Three players, in addition to Pezzolano, were hanging in front of Vasco, but were unharmed in the match: Willian Oliveira, Rafael Santos and Luvannor. The latter did not leave the bench in the match.

List that won the “reinforcement” of Neto Moura. The midfielder was yellowed in the second half against Vasco and now he plays hanging in Serie B. His other yellow card was against Tombense, in the third round.

