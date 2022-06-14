Cruzeiro will be able to pay off all its debt in 14 years, according to study | cruise

If it maintains the average income of the last four years, Cruzeiro will be able to pay off its current debt amount in 14.4 years. Currently, the debt balance exceeds R$ 1 billion.

The forecast for the payment was made in a survey by Sport Track, released this Tuesday, in a report by the consultancy Convocados, in partnership with XP.

Cruzeiro is the third in the projection with more time to pay, behind Vasco (15.5 years) and rival Atlético-MG, with 21.4 years.

The study was based on the 20% of the average income that clubs had in the last four years. This will be the percentage that the association must receive from the SAF annually. Compared to revenues, the value of Cruzeiro’s debt is 4.7 times higher.

In the specific details about Cruzeiro, the research pointed out that the club managed to extend its liabilities, which oxygenates the short-term activity. In addition, he highlighted the growth in revenues.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the sporting and operational performances were not positive.

