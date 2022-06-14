Cruzeiro’s options for Jaj’s vacancy, likely embezzlement against Ponte

It is likely that Paulo Pezzolano will be forced to change Cruzeiro’s offensive sector for the game against Ponte Preta. In the match scheduled for 4:00 pm this Thursday (16th), in Mineiro, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the coach will hardly count on Jaj, holder in the last five matches of Raposa.
If the trend is confirmed and the Cruzeiro winger is not available, Pezzolano will have some difficulty finding a replacement. Although he has pieces for the attack, the Uruguayan doesn’t count, in the squad, with another player with the specific characteristics of Jaj – mainly the one against one.
Other options are the original forwards of the squad: Waguininho, Luvannor, Rodolfo and Rafa Silva. Only the first and second, however, act as extremes. Young Vitor Leque, 21, and Marcelinho, 19, are also part of the celestial group and can be chosen for Thursday.
On defense, a boost
If in attack Pezzolano needs to change the team, in defense he has a reinforcement. After serving suspended for the third yellow card, defender Eduardo Brock returns to Cruzeiro. Capito, he should form the trio with Z Ivaldo and Oliveira. Geovane returns to the bench.