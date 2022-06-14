Cruzeiro’s options for Jaj’s vacancy, likely embezzlement against Ponte

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Daniel Jr one of Cruzeiro’s options for Jaj’s spot, who should be absent on Thursday It is likely that Paulo Pezzolano will be forced to change Cruzeiro’s offensive sector for the game against Ponte Preta. In the match scheduled for 4:00 pm this Thursday (16th), in Mineiro, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the coach will hardly count on Jaj, holder in the last five matches of Raposa.

The striker left the game against Vasco – defeat by 1 to 0, this Sunday (12), at Maracan – crying a lot. He felt pain in his knee after a tough match with Matheus Barbosa, midfielder of the Rio de Janeiro team. Jaj underwent imaging tests, which should have the results released this Tuesday (14).

If the trend is confirmed and the Cruzeiro winger is not available, Pezzolano will have some difficulty finding a replacement. Although he has pieces for the attack, the Uruguayan doesn’t count, in the squad, with another player with the specific characteristics of Jaj – mainly the one against one.

The player who has the most similar valences is midfielder Daniel Jr, who replaced Jaj in the final stage of the duel against Vasco. Although he is a midfielder of origin, he has been used in attack and can offer more creativity to the team.

Other options are the original forwards of the squad: Waguininho, Luvannor, Rodolfo and Rafa Silva. Only the first and second, however, act as extremes. Young Vitor Leque, 21, and Marcelinho, 19, are also part of the celestial group and can be chosen for Thursday.

On defense, a boost

If in attack Pezzolano needs to change the team, in defense he has a reinforcement. After serving suspended for the third yellow card, defender Eduardo Brock returns to Cruzeiro. Capito, he should form the trio with Z Ivaldo and Oliveira. Geovane returns to the bench.