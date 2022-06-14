Curry is zero for threes after 233-game streak | nba

Stephen Curry and three-pointers are basically synonymous in NBA parlance. Splash brother, however, broke a 233-game streak by failing to convert any balls from the perimeter in the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Finals. Curry tried nine unsuccessful long-range shots in Monday’s game, finishing the game with 16 points and eight assists.

Frustrated, Curry walks the court against Boston

The Golden State star had at least one conversion of three in his last 132 career playoff games. Additionally, Curry is the highest three-point shooter in NBA Finals history with 146 hits. Since 2013, Steph has only played nine games in his career in which he came out of threes.

Curry’s perimeter shooting average is impressive. Curry is averaging 8.3 threes per game in his career and is 42% on the perimeter. Splash Brother is also the NBA’s all-time all-three shooter with 3,117 baskets during the regular seasons. Curry leaves behind names like Ray Allen and Reggie Miller.

Curry celebrates the record

When asked about breaking the mark, Steph didn’t give much thought. He said the plan is to have “keep shooting” and help the team as best he can.

– I’m not afraid to get 0 of anything. (…) But I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy after a night of 0 in who knows how many. From the context of the game, the other ways you try to impact the game and the fact that the other guys showed up offensively.

Even with Curry down on three shots, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 and are one win away from winning another NBA title. This would be the fourth achievement in the past eight years for the franchise. Partner Klay Thompson also didn’t care about Curry’s performance in Game 5.

– We were never worried about shirt 30. He’s already done so much, raised this franchise to a place that was hard to imagine, and he can have a bad night. I know he will respond. He’s one of the biggest competitors I’ve ever seen. He’s a perfectionist, like me. I know he will think about his mistakes. And that’s a good thing, because on Thursday, he’s going to come back and do the scary things he always does,” Thompson said.

The next game of the NBA Finals is on Thursday in Boston. The Warriors will be champions if they win, while the Celtics struggle to force Game 7 in San Francisco.