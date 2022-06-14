Dakota Johnson experiences love conflict in Netflix trailer

Persuasionmovie of Netflix based on the book of the same name by Jane Austen, had its first trailer revealed. The preview, which can be seen above (original version) and below (subtitled version) shows the character of Dakota Johnson living in love conflicts.

In addition to Johnsonthe feature will feature Henry Golding and Cosmo Jarvis. Persuasion follows the story of Anne Elliot (Johnson), a single woman who reconnects with Frederick Wentworth (Jarvis), whom she was persuaded to reject, and tries to give love a second chance.

Production will be directed by Carrie Cracknelldirector of TV plays.

The first version of Persuasion aired on the BBC network in 2007, and starred Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.