Dakota Johnson says what she wants to bring to the film differently

Madame Webone of the derivatives of the franchise Spider man developed by Sonywill borrow its protagonist’s experience in smaller, independent films to have more “heart”. At least that’s what he said Dakota Johnsoninterpreter of the title character, when commenting on the production with the collidea.

“I think, having experience at all scales of movies, I can maybe bring some things from the small movies to the big movies, that I want to see in them, you know? I really love seeing large-scale movies that still have heart in them.”said Johnson.

In the comics, Madame Webb was introduced in 1980 as the alter ego of Cassandra Webb, an older woman with mutant scrying powers, suffering from a neuromuscular disease that forces her to wear life support equipment similar to a spider’s web. .

Later, the Madame Web alter-ego was also used by Julia Carpenter, to whom Cassandra passed her powers just before she died. It is unknown which incarnation of the character will be seen in the film.

In addition to Johnson (50 shades of gray), the cast of Madame Teia will bring Sydney Sweeney (euphoria), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Beyond), Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight) and Tahar Rahim (The profet) in the list

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (morbius) developed the script, and SJ Clarkson (the defenders) should drive. Madame Web remains without a set release date.

