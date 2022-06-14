Diablo Immortal has automatic limiters for those who don’t buy microtransactions

Even though it was very successful at its launch, it didn’t take long for the controversies around Diablo Immortal to start to emerge, mainly because of the microtransactions. As we reported earlier, the game requires hundreds of thousands of dollars for you to maximize your character, but despite allowing you to play for free, some players have found that it includes automatic locks to force you to invest money in microtransactions.

From the beginning, Blizzard has made it clear that there is a daily limit on advancing the battle pass for anyone who plays Diablo Immortal for free, but there are other in-game blocks that the company hasn’t mentioned yet. According to echohack, who has already invested more than twelve hundred hours in the title, the more daily tasks are completed, the lower the chance of obtaining rare and legendary items.

On his YouTube channel, the player explains some of the invisible blocks in the game: After earning 6 legendary items per day, the possibility of finding another drops drastically;

After getting 6 gems using group bonuses in one day, the drop rate of new gems drops severely;

Side Quests stop giving rewards after 5 of them have been completed in a day;

Purple bosses stop giving rewards after 5 of them have been defeated in one day;

Random events stop giving rewards after 5 of them have been completed in one day;

Players can only receive 5 treasures from Zoltan Kule per day;

Hidden Lair Mazes stop giving gems after finishing some of them.

With these statements, we found that repeating in-game missions in exchange for rewards is being punishing for those who don’t invest money. Interestingly, these barriers do not interfere with Rifts challenges. In them, the player can increase the chance of getting better equipment using a series of rare and legendary gems (which basically can only be obtained through microtransactions). In addition, blocks also affect the evolution of its item system, which is tied to the Paragon level system: a gem cannot be evolved beyond level 7 without the player having reached a specific level, even if they have the resources needed for the upgrade. Do you think the game will have a distant future under these conditions?

