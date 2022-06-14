Dinosaur with a belly button? Fossil discovered in China puzzles scientists | Energy and Science

Modern egg hatcheries, like snakes and birds, lose their belly button scar within a few days or weeks after hatching. But other organisms retain the “umbilical scar” for the rest of their lives. While inside the egg, the embryo’s abdomen is connected to the yolk sac, which provides the embryo with a food source to grow and develop, explains Science Alert.

The scar appears when the embryo detaches from the yolk sac and other membranes, before or during the hatching of the egg. The scar, known as the umbilicus, is a “non-mammalian belly button,” reports Gizmodo. The psittacosaur’s umbilical scar is similar to that of an adult alligator and is the first such example in a non-avian dinosaur that predates the Cenozoic period, about 66 million years ago, Science Alert reports.

Psittacosaurus was a bipedal dinosaur that lived during the early Cretaceous period. It measured approximately 2 meters in length, was 75 centimeters in height and weighed about 25 kg. It was notable for its tall, narrow skull with a parrot-like beak. Paleontologists also found in the same psittacosaurus fossil a dinosaur cloaca and a counter-shading camouflage, Gizmodo points out.

The researchers created images of the navel with Laser Stimulated Fluorescence (LSF), an imaging technique. They used a modified version of LSF, developed in part by Michael Pittman, a vertebra paleontologist at the University of Hong Kong and co-author of the study with paleontologist Thomas G. Kaye. The modified imaging method increases laser intensity over previously established laser imaging techniques without damaging the specimens, allowing fine details to be seen in fossils that would not otherwise be seen, reports Smithsonian Magazine.

The umbilicus psittacosaur specimen was unearthed in 2002 in China, found lying on its back. Using the LSF, the team was able to analyze every scale, wrinkle and pattern etched in the preserved fossil to make the discovery.

