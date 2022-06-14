Director reveals how he convinced Natalie Portman to return

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi was on a mission to convince Natalie Portman to return to the franchise, this time playing the Mighty Thor.

An interesting detail is that the positive reception in Thor: Ragnarok seems to have helped in the process.

“‎I went over to her house and she gave me a glass of water… What we did with Ragnarok was… Make that kind of movie appealing to other actors too, like Christian (Bale), who saw it and was like, ‘I want to do it. something fun.’ And so he agreed to join the journey.

told the Fandango All Access (via ScreenRant).

“I think Natalie just wanted to make sure that… I don’t even know how to say this, but… her character in these early films is probably not the version we needed… I had to convince her to change, just like we did with Thor. in Ragnarok. She would have more room to be adventurous and fun, because Natalie is a really fun person. Sometimes she doesn’t have the opportunity to do that in her movies.”

It is worth remembering that even the heroine’s fighting style was inspired by a talent of the actress: dance and ballet.

Portman won an Oscar precisely for his work on black swanwhere she plays ballerina Nina Sayers.

“You have to work to people’s strengths, and Natalie has obviously danced and done ballet and stuff throughout her career. So there really is a sense of dancing when Mighty Thor fights. It is very accurate and smooth.”

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.