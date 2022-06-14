Discover 7 simple and practical ways to develop intelligence

Everyone would like to get smarter and smarter, right? If this is one of your goals, know that there are ways to develop intelligence through simple and constant habits.

Check out the main ways to develop intelligence:

1 – Regulate your time on the internet

Learn to dose your time spent in front of your computer or cell phone while browsing the internet. This represents a real waste of time if done with great consistency. It is important to know how to manage your time.

2 – Write more and always take notes

The habit of writing is a proven tool that helps to develop human intelligence. Take the opportunity to write down things you learned during the day and interesting facts that might catch your attention.

3 – List everything you’ve accomplished

Reflect on things you wanted to accomplish and have already been able to complete. Don’t be surprised if you realize you didn’t do anything you really wanted to. At first, it can take a while to remember everything, by the way. Listing everything from now on will develop intelligence and make you pursue your life goals.

4 – Play offline

Play some board games with other people. Logical thinking and intelligence will be stimulated in this way. Also, it can be a great program to socialize more.

5 – Read to develop intelligence

Reading is one of the most efficient exercises when the objective is to develop intelligence. Reading forces the brain to imagine and interpret. More than that, it expands anyone’s range of knowledge.

6 – Explain and teach

Helping other people understand things you already know will help you record the information better. Also, it is a very interesting challenge for the brain to be able to teach other human beings.

7 – Learn new things

To develop intelligence it is necessary to bet on learning. Live new experiences, learn to play an instrument or discover a new language. Regardless of the strategy, the important thing is to know more and seek new information.