Englishman wants to cross the Atlantic with just 1 meter long boat – 06/14/2022

Before reading this text, try to visualize the 1 meter long space. Yes, it’s little.

Little more than the space occupied by a chair, and far less than its two outstretched arms.

For it is with a boat of this size — the smallest ever built in the world — that English navigator and adventurer Andrew Bedwell intends to do something unlikely: cross the Atlantic and break the record for crossing an ocean with the smallest boat in history.

Image: Andrew Bedwell/Disclosure

For this, he prepares to spend about two months confined in the very cramped space of his micro boat, without being able to lie down (his plan is to sleep sitting up, the same position he will spend the whole day in) nor take a single step — already which, if you do, will fall into the sea.

Craziness? Masochism? Or simple lack of judgment? In part, even Englishman agrees with all this.

it won’t be easy

“I’m not under any illusions and I know it won’t be easy. More or less like spending two months in a dumpster, on a roller coaster on the waves of the sea”, reasons the Englishman.

Bedwell, however, is quite confident that he will succeed in his daredevil endeavor.

“My boat is ultra-compact, but safe”, guarantees the Englishman, who is 48 years old, is married and has a daughter.

Image: Andrew Bedwell/Disclosure

My boat has the main navigation and safety equipment of any sailboat, only in less space. Much less…” he says proudly.

glove compartment boat

Image: Andrew Bedwell/Disclosure

It was Bedwell himself who built this kind of floating glove box, which is more like a toy boat in size — but which he claims is able to really sail, thanks to a small kite-shaped sail.

Image: Andrew Bedwell/Disclosure

It took three years to build the device, but he says that almost everything is ready to put it in the sea, and try to beat the record for crossing the Atlantic Ocean with the smallest boat of all time.

Will try next year

His plan is to do that in May of next year, when he will try to cross the 3,500 kilometers of sea that separate the east coast of Canada from his native Cornwall, Great Britain, a course he intends to complete in about two months, at an average speed of less than 5 km/h.

“You can’t sail faster, because the size of the sail is limited by the size of the boat itself”, he explains.

Image: Andrew Bedwell/Disclosure

During the entire voyage, Bedwell will be sitting inside his micro boat, just head outside.

Image: Andrew Bedwell/Disclosure

If I were inside a rocket, I would have more space”, he acknowledges.

And the water and food?

Lack of space to carry enough water and food for the long crossing was Bedwell’s biggest challenge in designing his capsule boat.

The first problem he solved by installing a portable desalinator, equipment capable of transforming seawater into drinking water, something relatively easy — as well as a micro solar panel to generate energy for navigation equipment.

The second obstacle, the lack of place to store food on board, was much more difficult to resolve.

no bathroom

The solution was to fill all the interior walls, as well as the keel of the boat (the part of the hull that is submerged, in order to give stability and counterbalance the force of the wind in the sail), with packets of dried powdered food, which he says that your wife will prepare for the long journey.

“It won’t be a very tasty food, I know, but it’s the only one that fits in the hull”, explains Bedwell, who, however, sees another advantage in the limited menu: the low intestinal activity that his organism will have during the trip, a since it would be impossible to install a toilet on a boat practically the size of a simple toilet.

My bathroom will be the sea”, says the Englishman.

“Do something amazing until you’re 50”

The search for the title of navigator of the “smallest boat to cross an ocean”, dreamed of by Bedwell, is part of his life project to “do something really amazing until the age of 50”.

So far, he has crossed the Atlantic with a sailboat just over twenty feet long, and sailed to the Arctic with a boat not much smaller than that — still, true ocean liners, close to what he intends to do now.

Image: Andrew Bedwell/Disclosure

For me, it has become increasingly important to make long crossings with smaller and smaller boats. And none will be smaller than that”, he guarantees.

Where did this idea come from?

Image: Andrew Bedwell/Disclosure

Bedwell’s project to cross an ocean inside a kind of floating shoebox came from a book he read, years ago, written by the current record holder of the sport, the American Hugo Vihlen, now 90 years old, who, in In the 1980s, he crossed the Atlantic with a micro sailboat just over one and a half meters long.

But Bedwell decided to do something even more impressive and built his boat half a meter shorter than the American’s.

Tribute to the “Mad Sailor”

Image: Lorraine McNally/Disclosure

He was also inspired by the daring exploits of another half-brained Englishman named Tom McNally (not by chance nicknamed by the English as Crazy Sailor, or “Mad Sailor”), staunch Vihlen’s opponent in the past, from whom Bedwell inherited some solutions that he applied in the design of his dwarf boat.

In addition to trying to become a record holder for this bizarre type of crossing, Bedwell’s aim is also to honor McNally, who died of cancer in 2017, by bringing the record back to England.

an insane dispute

In the 1980s and 1990s, Hugo Vihlen and Tom McNally had an insane competition to see who could cross the Atlantic in the smallest boat possible.

In their eagerness to defeat their adversary, with each new onslaught, both began to cut their boats inch by inch.

They got to the point where they were mistaken for shipwrecked in the middle of the ocean, and prevented by the Coast Guard from leaving the United States with such small boats — click here to read this intense and interesting story.

In the end, the American got the better and took the record.

But perhaps only because McNally died before making another attempt.

And that’s what Andrew Bedwell now wants to change in this story.