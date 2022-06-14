Expert points out where we are in the three stages of the cryptocurrency bear market

According to Jason Yanowitz, co-founder of the Blockcworks portal, a bear market consists of three stages. At the moment, cryptocurrency investors have just entered the second phase, pointing to even more losses ahead.

Briefly, Yanowitz explains that the first phase of a bear market goes almost unnoticed. The reason would be the optimism, still present in the market, making declines seem like small, passing corrections.

However, the second stage is most felt by investors, both for the precipitous drops and the reminder from critics, now back to social media. Finally, the last stage is the one that breaks companies and drives talent away from the industry, being the most dangerous.

Bear market stage 1

For Jason Yanowitz, it is difficult to notice the first phase of a bear market due to the existence of a feeling of euphoria and greed. As such, many expect that Bitcoin, or another cryptocurrency they have invested in, will bounce back after a small dip.

“Prices appear to have retreated to ‘realistic’ values.”

Following, note that the industry continues to work normally and that those who are selling are the ones who are wrong. After all, this is the best opportunity of their lives, right?

Bear market stage 2

However, Yanowitz comments that the situation starts to get ugly as we enter stage 2, where we are now. Also, the drops are made even more painful by the reminders from critics, who scream “I told you so”.

“Narratives die. Prices drop 90%… then another 90%. Layoffs in several companies.”

Furthermore, any attempt to rebound in prices is an exit opportunity, creating the so-called dead cat jump. This can be seen in the mass sale of Bitcoin by large mining companies, as well as companies in other sectors that until then were called “diamond hands”, for not selling their coins.

“In Stage 2, diamond hands become forced sellers. They sell not because they want to, but because they need to.”

Finally, the expert explains that the lower prices go, the louder the bears roar, and vice versa. Thus, a vicious circle is created and enthusiasm is transformed into anger.

Bear market stage 3

Finally, the last and most painful stage. Attempts to raise the price no longer exist, as do the narratives of how Bitcoin is the ultimate asset against inflation and Ethereum is the next App Store.

“Anger is replaced by silence.”

Yanowitz notes that investors will keep quiet and that disinterest will make regulators take the opportunity to pass whatever laws they want. In addition, the sector will lose talent and companies will close their doors.

As a final recommendation, the expert urges people to look to the longer term, stating that it will take decades, not years, to create an open world.