Fagner is out of Corinthians’ trip to Curitiba; side can come back on sunday

Corinthians will continue without being able to count on the right-back Fagner in the Brasileirão. At least for this Wednesday, against Athletico Paranaense, the player is still not fit to enter the field for Timão.

The report of My Helm found that the athlete did not travel with the group of coach Vítor Pereira this Tuesday to Curitiba – in addition to him, the midfielder Maycon, with a muscle injury, is also a certain absence. The side is still recovering, but has a chance to return to the field next Sunday, against Goiás, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Fagner suffered a sprained right ankle and has not yet completed the recovery process 100%. The athlete has been absent from the team since the confrontation against Red Bull Bragantino. He felt the injury against Deportivo Cali, in Colombia, for Libertadores.

Since then, the Corinthians side has missed the team against: Red Bull Bragantino, Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, Internacional, Boca Juniors, São Paulo, Always Ready, América-MG, Atlético-GO, Cuiabá and Juventude. Ten matches in total. This is the second longest streak of the player missing the Timão.

The idea is that Fagner reinforces Corinthians at the weekend, against Goiás. Until that happens, the player must be replaced by Rafael Ramos. The side arrived at Timão at the request of Vítor Pereira and had a good performance against Juventude, in the last round.

