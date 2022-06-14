Felipe Neto loses patience with Luís Castro at Botafogo: ‘Work is a shame, stubborn as a mule!’

On the night of this Monday (13/6), the Botafogo received the Hawaii at the Nilton Santos Stadium at the end of the 11th round of the Brazilian championship. With a free kick from the ex-alvinegro KevinLeão won 1-0, the team’s first away win.

Who was not at all satisfied with the fourth consecutive defeat was Felipe Netobusinessman and celebrity who was even a sponsor of Botafogo, being one of its most famous fans to this day.

“The work of Luís Castro is a disgrace. The team has NOTHING on the field. Absolutely nothing! A complete shame. It doesn’t progress, it doesn’t evolve, it doesn’t show anything commendable. There is nothing to defend in the work of the Portuguese that costs 1.5 million per month”posted Neto on his social networks.

“Just to remind you: it was Luís Castro who insisted on hiring Piazon. Which by the way costs half a million a month. Luís Castro is an expert in exchanging one steering wheel for another and thinking he’s changing the team. Patience is over”said Neto.

“The Portuguese coach is unable to change the way the team plays. He’s already seen that players can’t play the scheme he wants. But it doesn’t change. He’s stubborn as a MULE!”finished.

Botafogo has 12 points after 11 rounds of Brazilian and is in the relegation zone, occupying the 17th place.