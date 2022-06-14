Fifty Shades of Gray Actress Stars in Netflix Adaptation of Jane Austen; see the trailer





















Disclosure / Netflix

Dakota Johnson in Persuasion

Netflix has released the trailer for Persuasion, a new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel of the same name, starring Dakota Johnson.

The 50 Shades of Gray actress plays the protagonist, Anne Elliot, who has to decide what to do about her love life and her past.

‘Living with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliott is a woman who doesn’t conform to modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth – the daredevil she sent away – comes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from Jane Austen’s novel,’ reads the official synopsis.

‘Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they are reunited. Will she enjoy her second chance at true love?’ continues the synopsis.

See the trailer, below.

CHAMANDO AS ROMÂNTICAS! Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis e Henry Golding estrelam Persuasão, meu novo filme baseado na obra de Jane Austen. Estreia dia 15 de julho. 💕 pic.twitter.com/XxylbwdR5i — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) June 14, 2022

More about Persuasion

The direction of the Netflix movie by Carrie Cracknell, known for Julie and A Doll’s House. She has also directed several plays.

Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow, of Glaciers and Hot Spot, pen the screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen.

In addition to Dakota Johnson, the cast includes Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ben Bailey Smith.

Persuasion arrives on Netflix July 15th.

This post Fifty Shades of Gray Actress Stars in Jane Austen’s Netflix Adaptation; see the trailer was first published on the Cinema Observatory.” />



Disclosure / Netflix

Dakota Johnson in Persuasion

Netflix has released the trailer for Persuasion, a new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel of the same name, starring Dakota Johnson.

The 50 Shades of Gray actress plays the protagonist, Anne Elliot, who has to decide what to do about her love life and her past.

‘Living with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliott is a woman who doesn’t conform to modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth – the daredevil she sent away – comes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from Jane Austen’s novel,’ reads the official synopsis.

‘Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they are reunited. Will she enjoy her second chance at true love?’ continues the synopsis.

See the trailer, below.

CHAMANDO AS ROMÂNTICAS! Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis e Henry Golding estrelam Persuasão, meu novo filme baseado na obra de Jane Austen. Estreia dia 15 de julho. 💕 pic.twitter.com/XxylbwdR5i — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) June 14, 2022

More about Persuasion

The direction of the Netflix movie by Carrie Cracknell, known for Julie and A Doll’s House. She has also directed several plays.

Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow, of Glaciers and Hot Spot, pen the screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen.

In addition to Dakota Johnson, the cast includes Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ben Bailey Smith.

Persuasion arrives on Netflix July 15th.

This post Fifty Shades of Gray Actress Stars in Jane Austen’s Netflix Adaptation; see the trailer was first published on the Cinema Observatory.” />































Disclosure / Netflix

Dakota Johnson in Persuasion

Netflix has released the trailer for Persuasion, a new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel of the same name, starring Dakota Johnson.

The 50 Shades of Gray actress plays the protagonist, Anne Elliot, who has to decide what to do about her love life and her past.

‘Living with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliott is a woman who doesn’t conform to modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth – the daredevil she sent away – comes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from Jane Austen’s novel,’ reads the official synopsis.

‘Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they are reunited. Will she enjoy her second chance at true love?’ continues the synopsis.

See the trailer, below.

CHAMANDO AS ROMÂNTICAS! Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis e Henry Golding estrelam Persuasão, meu novo filme baseado na obra de Jane Austen. Estreia dia 15 de julho. 💕 pic.twitter.com/XxylbwdR5i — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) June 14, 2022

More about Persuasion

The direction of the Netflix movie by Carrie Cracknell, known for Julie and A Doll’s House. She has also directed several plays.

Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow, of Glaciers and Hot Spot, pen the screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen.

In addition to Dakota Johnson, the cast includes Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ben Bailey Smith.

Persuasion arrives on Netflix July 15th.

This post Fifty Shades of Gray Actress Stars in Jane Austen’s Netflix Adaptation; see the trailer was first published on the Cinema Observatory.” />

















Disclosure / Netflix

Dakota Johnson in Persuasion

Netflix has released the trailer for Persuasion, a new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel of the same name, starring Dakota Johnson.

The 50 Shades of Gray actress plays the protagonist, Anne Elliot, who has to decide what to do about her love life and her past.

‘Living with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliott is a woman who doesn’t conform to modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth – the daredevil she sent away – comes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from Jane Austen’s novel,’ reads the official synopsis.

‘Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they are reunited. Will she enjoy her second chance at true love?’ continues the synopsis.

See the trailer, below.

CHAMANDO AS ROMÂNTICAS! Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis e Henry Golding estrelam Persuasão, meu novo filme baseado na obra de Jane Austen. Estreia dia 15 de julho. 💕 pic.twitter.com/XxylbwdR5i — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) June 14, 2022

More about Persuasion

The direction of the Netflix movie by Carrie Cracknell, known for Julie and A Doll’s House. She has also directed several plays.

Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow, of Glaciers and Hot Spot, pen the screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen.

In addition to Dakota Johnson, the cast includes Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ben Bailey Smith.

Persuasion arrives on Netflix July 15th.

This post Fifty Shades of Gray Actress Stars in Jane Austen’s Netflix Adaptation; see the trailer was first published on the Cinema Observatory.” />



Disclosure / Netflix Dakota Johnson in Persuasion Netflix has released the trailer for Persuasion, a new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel of the same name, starring Dakota Johnson. The 50 Shades of Gray actress plays the protagonist, Anne Elliot, who has to decide what to do about her love life and her past. ‘Living with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliott is a woman who doesn’t conform to modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth – the daredevil she sent away – comes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from Jane Austen’s novel,’ reads the official synopsis. ‘Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they are reunited. Will she enjoy her second chance at true love?’ continues the synopsis. See the trailer, below. CHAMANDO AS ROMÂNTICAS! Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis e Henry Golding estrelam Persuasão, meu novo filme baseado na obra de Jane Austen. Estreia dia 15 de julho. 💕 pic.twitter.com/XxylbwdR5i — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) June 14, 2022 More about Persuasion The direction of the Netflix movie by Carrie Cracknell, known for Julie and A Doll’s House. She has also directed several plays. Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow, of Glaciers and Hot Spot, pen the screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen. In addition to Dakota Johnson, the cast includes Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ben Bailey Smith. Persuasion arrives on Netflix July 15th. This post Fifty Shades of Gray Actress Stars in Jane Austen’s Netflix Adaptation; see the trailer was first published on the Cinema Observatory.

Writing – Cinema Observatory

06/14/2022 11:07



Merely illustrative images







