Figueiredo enters the crosshairs of Athletico-PR – Vasco Notícias

Athletico is interested in striker Figueiredo, Vasco da Gama’s standout in Serie B. Hurricane probed the player’s situation, who could reach a sector that is open in the team, since Vitinho and Pedro Rocha do not have their future guaranteed in the team after the July window. The information on Athletico’s interest in the player was brought by Portal Trètis and Canal 3 points.

In this Série B, Figueiredo scored two goals and provided two assists in 12 games. However, the 20-year-old plays for Vasco and has a contract until the end of 2025, so the negotiation is not easy. In addition, as Vasco is about to sell the club’s SAF to 777 Partners, all negotiations have passed through the company’s scout.

At Athletico, Pedro Rocha, who has a loan contract with Spartak Moscow, from Russia, until the end of July, has his pass fixed at 5.5 million euros (currently R$ 28 million) and should not remain in the team. Vitinho, on the other hand, has a loan contract until the 30th, the athlete and Athletico want a loan renewal until the end of the season, but the negotiation awaits the definition of Dinamo Kiev, Ukraine, owner of the striker’s pass.

Figueiredo scored two important goals in Vasco’s last games, against Bahia and Náutico and has been a prominent part of the team’s reaction in Serie B. The offensive sector is where Athletico should move more in the transfer market. It is worth remembering that the next window for Brazilian football opens on July 18, in just over a month.

