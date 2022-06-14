First hand: Epson launches app to scan, print and configure printers from mobile

Epson has just released yet another smart amenity for those who want more convenience when setting up their printer and performing other tasks even more conveniently. We’re talking about the Epson Smart Panel app that is now available for Android and iOS and brings more integration between these devices.

Starting with the facilities, the Epson Smart Panel allows you to print any image or document that is stored on your mobile phone with a paired Epson printer wirelessly. That way, you don’t have to turn on your computer or transfer documents to a flash drive, cloud storage or anything like that to print. In addition, the app also contains built-in image editors to create greeting cards, photo montages and coloring books.

The app even has integration with cloud storage services like Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, iCloud, Box and more. Another facility is the scanning of documents and images, which can be done on printers with images sent directly to the cell phone to facilitate sharing. Connection to the Epson Smart Panel app is via the local WiFi network or via WiFi Direct with your smartphone. The application is compatible with several brand printers with WiFi connection, so just check the manual integrated into the application for more instructions. Finally, it is worth remembering that Epson also promoted a panoramic photography contest with more than BRL 200,000 in prizes. Check out more information here.