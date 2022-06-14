Flamengo and Benfica discuss payment for goals to seal deal for Everton Cebolinha

The negotiation for the Everton Cebolinha to Flamengo keep advancing. The management of Gávea discusses with Benfica the payment of bonuses for goals achieved by the 26-year-old striker to seal the deal with the Portuguese club. With almost a month to go before the transfer window opens, the expectation is for a brief outcome.

+ Flamengo makes one of its worst starts in the Brasileirão of 20 clubs; remember the campaigns year by year

The information was initially published by “UOL” and confirmed by THROW! this tuesday. The difference between the initial value offered by Fla and the one desired by the Encarnados is around 2.5 million euros.

For 100% of the rights to Everton Chives, Flamengo formalized an offer of 13.5 million euros – around R$ 72 million. Awards on goals stipulated in contracts are not new at the club, both individual – such as minutes per season – and collective – such as classifications for international competitions or titles.

Everton Cebolinha is an old desire of Flamengo, who tried to sign the winger at the beginning of the season. The striker is on vacation in Brazil and welcomes the return to national football. The transfer window, it is worth remembering, will open from July 18.

In Portugal, Cebolinha’s departure from Benfica is already seen as certain. The daily “Record” reports that the sale of Everton “is a priority” for the Lisbon club. Already the newspaper “A Bola” publishes that Benfica already has a target to replace the departure of the winger: David Neres, another Brazilian for whom the Encarnados already have a closed deal, depending on the departure of Everton to make room on the salary sheet.

Signed in 2020 for 20 million euros, Cebolinha arrived at Benfica under great expectations. In 95 games, the forward scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists, but he was unable to maintain the level of performance he had in Grêmio’s days – which also led him to the Brazilian national team.