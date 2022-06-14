Flamengo and Benfica have a consensus for a fixed amount and negotiate a bonus for a happy ending over Everton Cebolinha | Flamengo

Flamengo and Benfica speak the same language and share optimism in the outcome of the agreement for Everton Cebolinha.

The clubs intensified negotiations to negotiate 100% of the striker’s economic rights and have already overcome the most difficult barrier: the fixed amount to be paid will be 14 million euros (R$ 74 million). The pending amount at the moment is in the variable amount, which the Portuguese demand to raise the total to 16 million euros (R$ 85 million).

+ Commission says VAR should have suggested review of possible penalty in Gabigol against Inter

1 of 3 Everton in action in the game between Benfica and Barcelona — Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters Everton in action in the game between Benfica and Barcelona – Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters

Red-blacks and reds already agree that the transfer is the best way out for the three parties involved, which favors the progress of conversations. In January, Flamengo had offered 13.5 million euros for 75% of the player. Faced with the arrival of new coaches at both clubs and market perspectives, conversations were resumed with new terms.

+ Gabigol breaks his tooth after elbow in Inter x Flamengo

See how Everton’s trajectory was at Grêmio

In August 2020, Benfica paid 20 million euros to Grêmio to count on the top scorer of the 2019 Copa América. Two years later, the Portuguese accept the devaluation, but try to use triggers to reach the desired value of 16 million euros.

Flamengo’s proposal of 14 million euros was revealed by UOL this Monday. O ge found that there is a consensus between the parties for the amount, which will only be made official on paper after agreement also on the goals that will trigger a bonus of 2 million euros.

+ After defeat in his debut, Dorival leads first training session at Flamengo; Santos participates

Conversations are daily so that the final details are resolved. Flamengo even tried, at the beginning of the negotiation, for a loan with a stipulated amount and a purchase obligation, in a similar format to the one executed with Gabriel and Pedro. Benfica, in turn, repeated the irreducible stance of not having a temporary transfer, as in January.

With Everton’s goal, Brazil beats Peru and wins the 2019 Copa America title

Benfica accelerates departures to seek reinforcements

With the arrival of the German coach Roger Schmidt, ex-PSV, Benfica accelerates the exit moves in the market to go after reinforcements as soon as the window opens. This Monday, the club made official the sale of Uruguayan Darwin Núñez to Liverpool for 75 million euros, plus 25 million variables.

+ Read more Flamengo news

Flamengo had an agreement with Everton at the beginning of the year, but this time chose to settle with Benfica before talking about values ​​with the player. The directors believe that it will not be a problem to resume negotiations for a four- or five-year contract.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

Revealed in the youth divisions of Fortaleza, Everton arrived at Grêmio in 2013, when he was 17 years old. He rose to the professionals of the Rio Grande do Sul team and participated in the campaign of titles such as the 2017 Libertadores and the 2016 Copa do Brasil.

The striker’s year of affirmation was 2018, when he took over, gained prominence and received Tite’s first call-up. The following year, he was named the best player in the Copa América won by Brazil. In 2020, he agreed on his transfer to Benfica. For the Portuguese club, there are 95 games, with 15 goals and 17 assists.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast! 🎧

Watch: all about Flamengo on ge, on Globo and on sportv