Flamengo cleans DM for 35 days without injury and delivers full squad to Dorival Júnior | Flamengo

Target of criticism and charges in the last two years, the sector has been experiencing moments of calm with 35 days without new injuries and this week delivered the entire cast to Dorival Júnior’s coaching staff. Fabrício Bruno and Matheus Franças are the only ones who are not yet available to play, but are in the hands of physical preparation.

Dorival Júnior at Ninho do Urubu this Monday

Not to mention that the department is totally free of assignments, the planning for the quarterback is still closely monitored by doctors and relies on preventative activities at the site of surgery on the left foot. The expectation, however, is that in a short period Fabrício will be with the group normally. The defender was the last to leave the daily routine of treatment.

Flamengo has not recorded new injuries since May 9, following the classic against Botafogo. At the time, the club, which had confirmed a grade two injury in Santos’ thigh days earlier, reported the problems of Filipe Luís, also grade two in the calf, and Diego Alves, with pubalgia.

Fabrício Bruno and Matheus França are in transition with physical preparation

Since then, it has been 35 full days without new complications. The most was the blow to the ankle of Arrascaeta suffered in Fla-Flu, which was administered in partnership with the medical department of Uruguay with rest and preventive treatment. The midfielder was spared two friendlies, played against Panama and returned on Monday in ideal conditions. There was no lesion detected.

In this scenario, Dorival Júnior starts work with practically all the players available for the duel with Cuiabá, on Wednesday, at 20:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão.

Of the 30 players in the main squad, Marinho is out for suspension, Fabrício Bruno and Matheus França are in transition to physical preparation, and Santos will depend on Tuesday’s activity. After a month and a half, the goalkeeper started to train normally with his teammates this Monday.