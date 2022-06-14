Flamengo does not stop at Everton Cebolinha, leaves Vidal in the 2nd plan and prepares an investment at the request of the Nation: “11 million euros”

Rubro-Negro intends to surprise fans in the next transfer window, which will be open between the 18th of July and the 15th of August.

Everton Cebolinha is the ball of the moment in Flamengo. Currently at Benfica, the ex-Grêmio can cost up to 16 million euros (about R$ 85.4 million at the current price) to Rubro-Negro’s coffers. With Arturo Vidal in the background and Thiago Mendes in Botafogo’s sights, Mais Querido could surprise Nação Flamenguista in another business.

Today, there are players who have exhausted the patience of the fans. Some examples of these names are Rodinei, Isla, Willian Arão, Diego Ribas, among others. In this way, the top management of Gávea is already thinking about who can negotiate the exit. In addition, he knows that he will need to restore at a high level the casualties that are about to occur.

On Tuesday morning (14th), journalist Julio Miguel Neto updated CRF’s target in the ball market: “Flamengo prepares the second attack on the right-back Gonzalo Montiel. Sevilla does not rule out business, but does not want to lend the athlete! The club is studying a proposal to buy the Argentine, who is now a reserve for the Spanish team”, informed the journalist.

As found out by Bolavip Brasil, the Spaniards agree to trade Marcelo Gallardo’s pupil at River Plate as follows: “11 million euros (R$ 58.7 million) for a definitive transfer”, highlighted the investigation. At the age of 25, the player would arrive in Brazil to regain confidence and have the possibility of taking the title in the team commanded by Dorival Júnior.

It is worth remembering that, in the current season, the team from Gávea

has already invested something around R$ 51.5 million in new hires, being the 3rd team that injected more money in reinforcements; Botafogo and Athletico appear in front. In total, five novelties landed at CT Ninho do Urubu. Among them are Santos and Marinho.