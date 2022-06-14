Former franchisee undertakes based on the need of his own franchise and earns R$ 46 million with logtech – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

+



After working for eight years in a logistics from his own family, the entrepreneur Rodrigo Pitombo31 years old, decided to fly solo with a food franchisein 2017. When visiting the factory of franchisorhowever, the accumulated experience ended up speaking louder: he noticed a series of bottlenecks that could be solved with different processes and technology boarded.

Carolinne Couto and Rodrigo Pitombo, partners at KPL Supply Solution (Photo: Disclosure)

The network’s biggest pain, according to him, was the lack of capacity to manage the supply chain – thus, could not supply franchisees as desired. That gave him an idea for him to start a logistics service, with an intelligent warehouse, which would deliver branded items to each franchisee. He called a friend into the business partnership, Caroline Couto34 years old, whom he had met years before while the two were providing services for the Rio 2016 games. KPL Supply Solutionin 2018.

Pitombo and Couto’s idea was to make the supply chain arm, inherent to every franchise, leave the franchisors’ remit so that they could focus on other important aspects of the business. “The main vector is the standardization of stores, this guarantees that the brand will not be harmed by a franchisee who buys non-approved products”, he says.

Thus, KPL is responsible for sourcing the products from the brand’s authorized suppliers and distributing them nationally, for each franchisee. According to Pitombo, centralization can help reduce logistics costs by up to 10% for the network.

After the first investments, of around R$ 500 thousand, Pitombo proposed to help remodel the area logistics brand, but did not have a positive response. “The contract did not go ahead, but we had already invested in the warehouse, talked about the idea in the market, invested in branding. In this, a friend referred us to our first client.” The duo’s first customer was the Impettus group, owner of the Skewer Carioca.

In the first year, logtech already earned BRL 980 thousand, and in the second year, BRL 7 million. The following year, in 2020, with the pandemic and the impacts on the food service, revenue was reduced to almost zero. To reverse this situation, they created the program KPL at Hometo serve individuals through delivery, a kind of “last mile” of e-commerces.

In 2021, the company managed to close the year with R$ 46 million in revenue. In the last six months, around 5,000 deliveries were made by the modality started in the pandemic, and the idea is to grow.

With the reopening of restaurantsPitombo managed to take some of the experiences he had in individualized care to the core of the startup. Each KPL customer has a personalized website to follow the flow of purchases and deliveries. The next step, scheduled for the second half of the year, according to him, is to offer a marketplace platform, with products such as perishable foods and cleaning materials. “Before, only large networks like McDonalds and Bob’s had this order centering. The small ones depended on the franchisee’s own suppliers and purchases. We want to change that.”

Today, KPL has its own and outsourced fleet, as well as distribution centers in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Last year, 17 chains, representing more than 400 franchises, were served in 16 Brazilian states, with a warehouse area of ​​4,500 square meters. For 2022, the goal is to triple revenue and consolidate logtech. Two new distribution centers should be opened by the end of the year in the South and Midwest.

