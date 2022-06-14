France haven’t won since Mbappé talks about South American football

France lost to Croatia today, by the League of Nations, is in danger of relegation and bitter an uncomfortable fast since the controversial declaration of Kylian Mbappé about South American football. After renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French striker said that European football is “more advanced” than South American football.

Since then, France has accumulated two defeats and two draws in the group stage of the League of Nations and has no more chances of reaching the semi-finals of the competition. To make matters worse, the French team is the bottom of its group and has two games – against Austria and Denmark – to avoid a surprising relegation.

The first French commitment after Mbappé’s speech was on June 6, with a 2-1 home defeat to Denmark. In addition to the setback, the French team saw its number 10 leave the game with knee pain and a doubt for the remainder of the FIFA date.

France then drew 1-1 with Croatia – with Benzema and Mbappé on the bench – and Austria. The last one with a saving goal by the PSG forward. Finally, today, the reigning world champion lost at home to Croatia.

The bad streak put France at the bottom of Group 1 of the Nations League, with two points. With no chance of reaching Denmark and fighting for a place in the knockouts, the French team needs to score in the last rounds to avoid relegation. The lanterns of all keys are recessed.

Mbappé and Benzema argue in France’s game against Croatia in the League of Nations Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The “punishment” to the French team also hit forward Karim Benzema. Real Madrid’s highlight in winning the Champions League, the striker scored only once in the first four games of the Nations League, in the defeat to Denmark, for the first round.

After a FIFA date to forget, France will try to minimize the damage in September. France will face Austria on the 22nd and Denmark on the 25th.