France is eliminated from the League of Nations and the web takes on Mbappé

Mbappé could not avoid France's embarrassment in the 2022 League of Nations (Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP)

Kylian Mbappé seems to have launched a zika on France. Since the statement in which he snubbed the quality of South American football, the French have had no luck on the field. To make matters worse, the current world champions were eliminated in the group stage of the League of Nationsthis Monday (13), after the defeat to Croatia by 1-0.

Of course, the elimination of France left messages for French striker Kylian Mbappé. Brazilians and other South Americans took the opportunity to counter the ace in a mocking tone (check out the web reaction below).

– There are also several European teams because the advantage we have here is that we always play high-level matches. We have the Nations League, for example. When we arrive at the World Cup we are ready – said Mbappé in an interview with “TNT Sports” in May, when asked about the favorites for the World Cup.

– Argentina and Brazil in this aspect do not have that. In South America, football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why when you look at the last World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win – he added.

Current champions of the League of Nations, France finished the group stage of the current edition in last place. The French were in Group A alongside Croatia, world runners-up, Denmark and Austria. Le Bleus scored just two points.

Check out the web reaction:

