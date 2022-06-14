From Ceará to the red carpet: the story of the northeastern woman who conquered Cannes

Businesswoman becomes a partner of one of the largest film and advertising festivals in the world to promote Brazilian professionals

The advent of social networks has given rise to new professions and new areas of study, such as influencer marketing. And it was in this area that Patrícia Mirza, , found her space and stood out. “A digital marketing strategy involving independent content producers, people who have many followers, plays a decisive role in influencing the decision-making of those who follow them”, explains the businesswoman who also acts as a speaker.

For her, influencer marketing is an excellent choice for those who are not suited to traditional work and want to undertake. “It’s freedom of choice. Money for me doesn’t mean wealth, but it’s about being able to choose the best for me and mine. Encouraging, teaching and taking as many people with me as possible to enjoy this is exactly my mission. To be a channel for more and more people to redeem themselves through their skills, regardless of their situation, using the potential that the internet provides”, she emphasizes.

A successful career in influencer marketing

Of his 13-year career, 11 were dedicated to digital marketing and influencer businesses. Mirza has traveled to more than 30 countries and has 400 companies in his portfolio, such as AMBEV, UBER, INDRIVE, BANCO ORIGINAL, MARCHE DU FILM, FELPS, LOREAL, BMW, among others. “There are countless international companies and influencers that participated in the projects and also in our brand positioning and strategy programs”, he adds.

She is the founder of the companies Social Factor and Social Makers, which together have a millionaire annual turnover. She also leads Etoz Digital, an online business accelerator and investor in the innovation ecosystem, and is CEO of Hith.Lab, which focuses on the international luxury experience market and influence business intelligence. “We work with the creation of influence projects for brands, campaigns and online positioning with strategies based on Growth Hacking, analyzing data and understanding consumer behavior and market trends”, explains Patrícia.

Hith is an international innovation company focused on the luxury market and business intelligence for influencer marketing and works with strategies based on data and consumer behavior. “We are at a different moment in the market in general and especially in the luxury market. Millennials and social media are part of that. Hith will not only solve brand positioning problems. It will also create experiences with the power to strengthen the legacy of any brand. Not just the conventional luxury market, but working with companies from different segments that are not well served in this area, such as technology, e-sports, finance or liberal professionals”, he explained.

On the red carpet with Julia Roberts and other celebrities

Patrícia has always been a communicator and involved in artistic projects, dance, painting, acting, music and photography. The cinema was a dream and the red carpet a wish that seemed impossible. A few years ago, through contacts and research, Patrícia applied to be accepted as a partner at the Cannes Festival, which only happened in 2022. “The partnership with the festival represented a dream, today it represents the beginning of something much bigger. Elevate people, professionals and brands who truly want to leave their mark on the world, and nothing marks more than history seen and experienced on the big screen. As a partner of the Festival, I build bridges and strategize for Brazilian companies and investors with the aim of connecting the new market with cinema”, she explains.

She shared the red carpet with celebrities such as actresses Julia Roberts, Helen Mirren and Viola Davis, representatives of royalty Prince William and Kate Middleton, or Brazilian stars such as Marina Ruy Barbosa and Adriana Lima. With no Brazilian film nominated, Patrícia decided, even so, to give Brazilians access to the red carpet, including businessmen, film directors, influencers and celebrities. “To represent Brazil not only to compete for a trophy, but to create the opportunity for these professionals to absorb and increase the perception of the whole in the days in Cannes”.

The new Festivals in Venice, Tokyo and Dubai

It was in Cannes that Patrícia Mirza debuted her new business alongside her fiance Felipe Novak, who is also a partner and main supporter of Patrícia. Hith Lab has already secured participation in other important film festivals in the international events calendar. After Cannes, participations in the Venice, Tokyo and Expo Dubai festivals are planned, as well as the launch of a secret product by Hith Lab itself in October. “Hith Lab consolidates itself as a creator of campaigns and experiences to strengthen brands. It is a major investor in new innovation businesses and a partner in major events in show business and luxury entertainment. In addition to events and festivals, we also create our own branded events and experiences for customers who want to rise within this market”, he concludes.

About Patricia Mirza

Patrícia Mirza has been working in Marketing for 13 years and is the founder of the companies S Social Makers, Hith Lab and the etoz group, which together have a millionaire annual revenue. Researcher and passionate about communication, neuroscience and human behavior, she has more than 60 lectures (online and in person), 12 International Certifications, students in more than 30 countries and totals more than 25,000 students worldwide. Patrícia aims to be a bridge of knowledge and participate in the complete transformation in the lives of women who wish to undertake through the Internet, and of brands that want to be unforgettable, bringing a new concept and raising the level of the new market.

Website: patriciamirza.com.br

Social networks:

Facebook: https://pt-br.facebook.com/patricia.mirza

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patriciamirza/

Linkedin: https://br.linkedin.com/in/patr%C3%ADcia-mirza-858223137

YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/c/PatriciaMirza/featured