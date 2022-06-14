Galaxy A03 Core: cheap Samsung phone focuses on the basics with good battery life | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A03 Core is the most basic of Samsung’s recent releases. It arrived in Brazil at the end of 2021 and is currently found at around R$600. Is it worth the price?

The basic Samsung has an entire body made of hard plastic with a texture on the back that helps with the grip. Its look is simple with no jumped camera block, drop notch and it doesn’t even come with a biometric reader. The edges are wide, but in the standard of the category, with the bottom one being triple the thickness.

The screen is the same as the rest of the line with a 6.5-inch PLS LCD panel with HD resolution and a rate of 60 Hz. The brightness level is decent, as is the viewing angle. As much as the image quality is within expectations for a device of its price, the sound, on the other hand, leaves a lot to be desired; he is squeaky and distorts when at most.