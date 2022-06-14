Galvo Bueno praises Vasco x Cruzeiro at Maracan: \”It was a great moment\”

photo: Reproduo/SporTV At Bem, Amigos!, Galvo Bueno praised the classic Vasco x Cruzeiro at Maracan

At the Well, Friends! this Monday, on the channel SportTV, announcer and presenter Galvo Bueno praised the confrontation between Vasco and Cruzeiro, which took more than 65,000 people to Maracan. He considers that the game, for the 12th round of Serie B, was the most outstanding in Brazilian football this weekend.

The game marked Vasco’s return to Maracan, in front of a large audience, who watched the duel between candidates for elite access. With a goal from Getlio, still in the first half, the Rio de Janeiro team won 1-0, reached 24 points, in third place, and broke a positive series of nine matches for the Minas Gerais team, which still remained in first, with 28.

Galvo Bueno praised the match for Serie B, mainly because of the great party at Maracan. The presenter considers that the Brazilian of the Second Division has been attractive and reserved many emotions for the public. According to him, the classic at the mythical stadium was the big moment over the weekend.

” a Serie B that promises, really promises. The great moment of the weekend was the game of Serie B, Vasco x Cruzeiro. The return of the greatness of Vasco to Maracan, Cruzeiro taking five thousand people to Maracan, losing the game and the fans doing that thing that the Icelandic fans invented”, highlighted Galvo, clapping his hands in the celebration marked by the ‘Vikings’ in the 2018 World Cup.

Galvo Bueno also praised Vasco’s decision to return to Maracan and still bring a large audience to the stadium. In addition, the celebration of the players for the victory, especially the veteran Nen, was another point remembered by the presenter. “It seemed that Vasco had returned with a great title, Nen, with his 40 years, injured, dancing and celebrating. For me, it was the great moment of the weekend”, he reinforced.