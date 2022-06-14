Germany beats Italy for the first time in official games in historic rout by the League of Nations – Sports

On June 17, 1970, the Italy defeated the Germany in the semifinals of the World Cup in Mexico, 4-3, in one of the greatest games of all time. This Tuesday, in Mönchengladbach, for the Uefa Nations League, almost 52 years later, the moment of the traditional selections is totally different. the germans did 5 to 2won with great ease the Italians, who will not be in the Qatar Cupand beat their rivals for the first time in official games, after four defeats and six draws.

From the first minute, the impression is that the massacre would be a matter of time. Every time Italy ventured into attack, they opened spaces for Germany’s opportunities. The first half ended “only” 2-0 because goalkeeper Donnarumma prevented a greater punishment, with at least two beautiful saves. Kimmich and Gundogan, from penalty, scored.

In the second half, Italy returned with the intention of trying to reduce the German advantage, but the defensive errors allowed the fast German attack the chances that were not wasted. Muller and Werner (2) completed the biggest rout in history between the selections.

Germany slowed down and Italy took the opportunity to soften a little with the young Gnonto, who scored the goal of honor, after a rebound by Neuer. Bastoni also scored the second goal in stoppage time.

The images of the desolate Italian fans in the stadium captured by the cameras reminded us of the historic defeat of the Brazilian team to the same Germany, 7-1, at Mineirão, in the 2014 World Cup.

The result leaves Germany with six points in Group 3, one point behind leaders Hungary, who thrashed England 4-0 in Wolverhampton. Italy was left with five, while the English are in the bottom with just two.

Fur group 4, the leader Netherlands beat Poland (4 points), by 1 to 0, and reached 10 points. Right behind is Belgium, with 7 points, which eliminated Wales (1), with a 3-2 triumph.