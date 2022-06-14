Gol now offers monthly packages of Wi-Fi internet access on board

New for Gol frequent flyers who are unable to disconnect during the flight. The company is now selling monthly packages of onboard wi-fi internet. Until then, the company only offered packages lasting 1 hour or for use during the entire flight.

Monthly packages, which start at R$135, offer unlimited connections throughout the month, regardless of the number of segments flown.

Gol Wi-Fi monthly packages

There are two options for monthly internet packages on Gol flights: Light and Max. Both offer unlimited access for the whole month with no data cap. Both allow you to send emails, use messaging applications, access social networks and browse at will.

The main difference between them is that the Max package offers a better experience for those who enjoy accessing streaming services such as Netflix.







How to sign?

The subscription is done through the Gol Online portal while in flight. It is not possible to purchase in advance. Payment must be made by credit card and will automatically renew each month. Cancellation can be done at any time without penalty or grace period by calling 0800-099-9111 or email atendimento@gogoair.com.br.

Is it worth signing up?

It depends! If you travel frequently with Gol and need to always stay connected, it can be a great deal. For example, if you make two round trips with Gol per month and buy the Light package for the entire flight on all segments, it will cost BRL 160, which is higher than subscribing to the Light monthly package. And if you make more than two trips a month, the savings are even greater.

But if you travel less often and/or manage to disconnect completely while traveling, it’s not worth it. It’s better to buy a pass for just one or settle for the free content of Gol Online.

Other Gol internet plans

In addition to the monthly packages, Gol continues to offer four types of packages that can be purchased for use during the flight. Check options and prices.

Package Price Messages BRL 10 Light 1 hour BRL 25 light flight BRL 40 Max flight BRL 58

And you, did you like the news? Will you join one of the plans? Comment and participate!

