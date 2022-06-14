Google Duplex is officially launched in Brazil

O Google announced today (14) the official arrival of Duplex in Brazil. The technology uses artificial intelligence and natural language to automate everyday tasks, such as making phone appointments and updating records, for example.

The news was revealed during a Google event in Brazil. According to Fábio Coelho, president of the company in the country, the objective of the Duplex is to help in the connection between companies and customers “in an increasingly natural way”.

In Brazil, technology is already being used in tests in three waysaccording to Google: making calls to update business information on Maps and Search, automating tasks on the internet and performing polling place queries.

How does Google Duplex work in Brazil?

The registration update process will use Google Duplex’s impressive natural voice language for business calls in Brazil. Companies will be contacted by phone by the search giant to change information that is displayed on Maps and also on Google Search.

According to Google, more than 200 calls a day are made using Duplex and more than 50,000 businesses have already been served by the technology in Brazil. “As soon as someone answers the phone, Duplex explains that the call is part of the Google Maps update process, then asks to confirm opening and closing times,” explains the company.

In addition to its use for companies, Duplex is also being tested in Brazil as a purchase automation tool. In partnership with Ingresso.com, the technology allows buy movie tickets directly on the search page, streamlining a process that can be complex for people unfamiliar with the digital world.

In partnership with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the resource will still be used to facilitate polling location search for the next elections, which take place in October. Duplex can be used with Google Assistant to get information on the TSE website without difficulty, according to the company.