‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress says the series left her with health problems

Sandra He further explained that it was not just his body that deteriorated. She stated that her mental health took a hit: “But it’s not just about her body, right? It’s your soul. Definitely your mind. You understand what I want to say? Because at the end of the day, it’s nobody else’s business. You need to figure it out yourself,” she blurted out.

Sandra Oh he also highlighted that he decided to invest more in the quality of life and in his creative side.

“Our job is not just filming, this is just a very enjoyable part of the profession. We may be sitting here talking, but it’s a working day. And that, too, can be exhausting. Today, with a few more years into my career, I concluded that I need to invest more in my creative side: whether sleeping, walking, meditating or studying, whatever,” said the artist.

SANDRA OH PARTICIPATED IN 11 SEASONS OF ‘GRE’S ANATOMY’

With 18 seasons, “Grey’s Anatomy” follows the dramas of the personal and professional lives of surgical interns and their supervisors, especially physician Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), from Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. In Brazil, the series is available on Star+.

Sandra Oh joined the cast of the series for 11 seasons, as Cristina Yang. Since 2018, she stars in the series “Killing Eve”.

