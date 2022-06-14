Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 adds Nico Santos to the cast

Filipino-American actor Nico Santosin Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and the sitcom superstoreis the newest member of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The actor’s participation in the new film by James Gunn (The Suicide Squad) was revealed by deadlinebut it is not known what role Santos will play in the upcoming production of marvel studios.

With filming recently completed, the actor is now part of a cast made up of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova and Chuk Iwuji. Recently, Daniela Melchior was confirmed by James Gunn in the film, but like Santos, it is unknown which character she will play.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for release in 2023. In addition to the Christmas special, the franchise will still win a Baby Groot-centric short series. It is worth remembering, however, that Peter Quill and other team members must appear earlier in Thor: Love and Thunderscheduled for July 7, 2022.

