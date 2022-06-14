Guess ge: see the bets of presenters and commentators for the 12th round of the Brasileirão | guess center

The 12th round of the Brazilian Championship has arrived, and the guess ge Flamengo and Palmeiras are unanimous against Cuiabá and Atlético-GO.

The tool tip ge, which competes with the presenters and commentators, part of the application of an algorithm on data collected in Brasileirões since 2013, with the analysis of several characteristics of more than 80 thousand finalizations made and more than three thousand games.

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

In Athletico-PR x Corinthians, Hurricane wins. Four bettors believe in the victory of the team led by Felipão, two in the triumph of Corinthians and three others voted in the draw.

São Paulo takes the best in the confrontation against Botafogo. Even playing away from home, six guesses were for Tricolor’s victory, another two for Botafogo’s victory and only one for a draw.

There is a balance between América-MG x Fluminense. Playing at home, Coelho received three guesses on his victory. On the other hand, three bettors also believe in the victory of the Flu and another three in the draw.

1 of 11 Guess ge: Juventude vs Santos — Photo: ge Guess ge: Juventude vs Santos — Photo: ge

2 of 11 Guess ge: Bragantino x Coritiba — Photo: ge Guess ge: Bragantino x Coritiba — Photo: ge

3 of 11 Guess ge: Ceará vs Atlético-MG — Photo: ge Guess ge: Ceará vs Atlético-MG — Photo: ge

4 of 11 Guess ge: Flamengo x Cuiabá — Photo: ge Guess ge: Flamengo x Cuiabá — Photo: ge

5 of 11 Guess ge: Goiás vs Internacional — Photo: ge Guess ge: Goiás x Internacional — Photo: ge

6 of 11 Guess ge: América-MG x Fluminense — Photo: ge Guess ge: América-MG x Fluminense — Photo: ge

7 of 11 Guess ge: Athletico-PR x Corinthians — Photo: ge Guess ge: Athletico-PR x Corinthians — Photo: ge

8 of 11 Guess ge: Botafogo x São Paulo — Photo: ge Guess ge: Botafogo x São Paulo — Photo: ge

9 of 11 Guess ge: Palmeiras vs Atlético-GO — Photo: ge Guess ge: Palmeiras vs Atlético-GO — Photo: ge

10 of 11 Guess ge: Avaí x Fortaleza — Photo: ge Guess ge: Avai x Fortaleza — Photo: ge

Take a look at the general ranking of the Guess ge: