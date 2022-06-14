Hamilton confirms he will compete in the Canadian GP despite back pain | formula 1

After a difficult weekend – physically speaking – Lewis Hamilton assured that he will be ready for the Canadian GP next Sunday. The seven-time champion underwent physiotherapy and acupuncture sessions after suffering from intense back pain throughout the weekend of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​won this Sunday by Max Verstappen. Driver’s boss, Toto Wolff even stated that he would be a doubt in the Montreal race.

– Good morning World. Yesterday was difficult, I had some problems sleeping, but today I woke up feeling positive! The back is a little sore and bruised, but nothing serious, thankfully. I’ll be here this weekend, I wouldn’t miss it for the world. I wish you all an amazing day and week – says an excerpt from the British publication.

In Monaco and Azerbaijan, the problem of jumps (porpoising effect) that had been solved by Mercedes with a new floor in Spain was rescued by the characteristics of the track.

Both races are held on street circuits that favor what is also called “bottoming”, or lowering the single-seater. This weekend in Baku, teams like Ferrari and RBR also suffered from their cars’ bounces.

Hamilton needed help getting out of his car after Sunday’s race, in which he finished fourth. The seven-time champion revealed that he had locked his own jaw throughout the race to contain the pain.

“Good morning world. Yesterday was difficult, I had some problems sleeping, but today I woke up feeling positive! My back is a little sore and bruised, but nothing serious, luckily. I had acupuncture and physiotherapy with Ang (Angela Cullen, pilot’s coach) ) and I’m on my way to my team so that the work with them gets better. We have to keep fighting. There’s no time like the present to unite, and we will. I’ll be here this weekend, I wouldn’t miss it for the world . I wish you all an amazing day and week”, wrote Hamilton.

The jumps originate from the variation of aerodynamic pressure in the car, which makes it go up and down in relation to the ground. It is a consequence of the return of the “ground effect”, rescued by the new technical regulations of F1.

Gasly also complains of pain

Since the Emilia-Romagna GP in April, some riders have been vocal about the impact of jumps on health. George Russell was the first to openly speak out about back and chest pain. After him, Carlos Sainz reported neck and spine strain and warned Formula 1 ahead of the Spanish GP about the long-term consequences of the problem.

After the race in Baku – of which Daniel Ricciardo was seen, during post-race interviews, with a lingering discomfort in his back – Pierre Gasly joined the chorus of rivals.

– Not healthy for sure. I had a physical therapy session before and after each session because my (intervertebral) discs are suffering from it. The team asks me “okay, can we compromise on the car tuning then?” and I’d rather compromise my health for performance. The FIA ​​shouldn’t put us in a place of choosing between health or performance – said the AlphaTauri driver.

Back on the F1 calendar after two years of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Grand Prix will be held next Sunday, June 19.