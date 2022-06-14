‘High Fidelity’, ‘Freaks and Geeks’ and more: 8 amazing shows that were canceled after just one season | Movies and series

In the world of series, there’s nothing worse than falling in love with a story and having a limited amount of episodes to watch. “What do you mean I’m going to say goodbye to these characters I love so much?” It’s a question that must have crossed your mind when, still in disbelief, you read about the news of the cancellation of a series that you loved right away and that ended up not being continued. Thinking about it, and sharing the same pain, we prepared a list of 8 (+1) amazing series that were canceled with just one season — and that are still worth a marathon if you haven’t checked it out yet.

To open the list, nothing better than the series that inspired the theme. Based on the 2000 film of the same name — which is an adaptation of Nick Hornby’s book —, High Fidelity changed the gender of the protagonist Rob and brought a female (and much more interesting) version of the story, with Zoe Kravitz in the lead role.

Following the already known premise of the long, the series has an imperfect and very real protagonist, who doesn’t have much luck in love relationships. With lots of pop references and an amazing soundtrack, High Fidelity deals with subjects such as the crisis of 30, self-sabotage and the fear of loneliness. And an important detail is: as much as it was designed for more seasons, the last episode is so amazing that you can almost forgive the cancellation.

2 – My So-Called Life (1994)

You millennials maybe you remember this series that was already broadcast by SBT under the name of “My Dog Life” and that brought a Claire Danes very young and with red hair in the main role and a Jared Letto already heartthrob. The story followed the love, family and friendship dilemmas of Angela Chase (Danes), a 15-year-old insecure and still discovering her personality.

But, despite the teen scene, don’t be fooled: one of the greatest qualities of My So-Called Life it’s about being ahead of its time with layered characters and subjects that were still taboo — like women’s sexual freedom and homosexuality. Oh, and for those who love the 90s, the costumes and soundtrack from the series are a great way to reminisce about the decade.

In times of dating apps, this Brazilian series is like a modern portrait of current “liquid loves”. The plot begins when Ciro (Joao Vitor Silva) ends a relationship of many years and finds himself in an unknown territory where he needs to relearn how to relate. Along the way, he also gets into situations where he needs to revisit some established concepts and toxic masculinity itself.

4 – Nobody’s Looking (2019)

With Kefera and the singer project in the cast, and an International Emmy for “Outstanding Comedy Series” in 2020, Nobody is looking directed by Daniel Rezende and tells the story of the new guardian angel of the Angelus System, Uli (Victor Lamoglia). Disgusted by the arbitrary orders he receives every day and the shocking discoveries about the forces that rule the world, he then rebels – and the audience follows this journey full of reflections on life with a lot of humor and even Sandy&Jr on the score. sound.

the duo Tata Werneck and Eduardo Sterblitch stars the original Globoplay that also brings relationships in the age of dating apps to discussion — and all this with the humor that is characteristic of both. In the plot, Tatá plays Rita, who usually resorts to apps to try to find the love of her life, but doesn’t have much luck in dating. Until, after a completely disastrous date, she meets Enzo (Sterblitch) and the two discover many similarities in bad luck and in love. For fans of the alternative national scene, there’s still one more reason: the soundtrack — with Vanguart, Terno Rei, Los Hermanos and more — is a character apart!

The early end was due to the sad death of the screenwriter Fernanda Youngwho had an asthma attack and cardiac arrest in August 2019 at age 49.

6 – Freaks and Geeks (1999)

Set in the early 1980s, the plot revolves around teenager Lindsay Weir (Linda Cardellini) and brother Sam Weir (John Francis Daley), students at McKinley High School. The conflict begins when, after the death of her grandmother, Lindsay, who is one of the smartest in the class, starts to relate to the group of freaks — the Daniel Quartet (James Franco), Kim (Busy Phillips), Nick (Jason Segel) and Ken (Seth Rogen). For Sam, who lives with the geeks from high school — Neal (Samm Levine) and Bill (Martin Starr) — while dealing with the arrival of adolescence, the sister’s new relationships are not pleasant at all.

7 – Everything Sucks! (2018)

Also set in the teen universe and with the high school dilemmas as a backdrop, Everything Sucks is almost a homage to the 90s. Directed by Ry Russo-Young, the series brings Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston as protagonists, in the skin of teenagers Kate Messner and Luke O’Neil. In a scenario still without internet and smartphones, the members of the theater and video group use their creativity to produce a film that captures all the high school dramas — full of references that will please those most nostalgic of the grunge and Britpop decade, as Smells Like Teen Spirit of Nirvana and wonderwall from Oasis.

Oh, and for the fans of euphoria, it is worth mentioning that Sydney SweeneyCassie, is also part of the cast.

Only those who lived the internet in the year The Get Down was canceled knows how Twitter revolted at Netflix’s decision. It’s just that in addition to the quality production worthy of a movie, Baz Luhrmann’s story also had deep characters and a historical context that explained the emergence of hip-hop along with the last days of Disco Music – having the Bronx music scene and the marginalized young people, blacks and other minorities, in the spotlight.

With 11 episodes in total and divided into two parts, the series came to an end earlier than expected due to the high budget and low ratings. But, in addition to having won a fanbasealso guaranteed a well-deserved highlight to the career of Justice Smithwho lived the protagonist Ezekiel.

This one appears as an extra on the list because, based on the autobiographical bestseller by controversial businesswoman Sophia Amoruso, the series divided the audience between those who loved following the protagonist’s story and those who would add her to the list of “worst characters” without even thinking about it. twice. But for those who loved watching the creation of Nasty Gal brand clothes and Sophia’s ups and downs (Britt Robertson), the cancellation of girlboss after 13 episodes it was sad news — and the expectation was to continue the trajectory of the online store until its rise and fall.