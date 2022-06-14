How did Taika Waititi convince Natalie Portman to participate in the film? · Rolling Stone

Dimitrius Vlahos (under supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 06/14/2022 at 1:55 pm

Natalie Portman will play a prominent role in Thor: Love and Thunder, but the actress needed to be convinced to return to the franchise. interpreter of Jane Foster did not appear on MCU since Thor: Dark World(2013), second film of the hero. The director, Taika Waititiexplained how he brought her back in an interview with Fandango All Access (via cinebuzz).

following the God of thunder, Jane must assume the position of Thorone of the main points used to convince the actress: “She just wanted to make sure that… I don’t even know how to say this, but… her character in these early films, is probably not the most emotional version of the female figure that we want,” said taika.

The female protagonism, with a powerful character – who is not in the film just to be saved by the hero – caught the attention of portman. Like other characters in the franchise, Foster underwent a revamp.

“I had to talk to her about the fact that I wanted to change this character, just like we changed the character from Thor for Ragnarok and give her a little more license to be adventurous and fun because Natalie is a very funny person,” he continued.

Official trailer reveals Christian Bale as villain Gorr in Thor 4

The preview begins with a narration of korgplayed by Taika Waititiin which the character tells the story of Thor Odinson, defined as “space viking” and “god” to some alien children. In addition, the trailer also shows the reunion between the protagonist and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), ex-girlfriend and newest carrier of Mjolnirdestroyed in Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

then appears Gorr, The Butcher of the Godswhich promises to be the greatest threat to Thor: Love and Thunder. In the comics, the character comes from a miserable planet, forgotten by the gods. When he receives extraordinary powers, cap promises to take revenge on any and all deities.

Directed by Taika Waititithe production premieres in Brazilian cinemas on July 7, 2022. The cast also includes Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Tessa Thompson, Bradley Cooper, Russell Crowe, between others. Watch the official trailer for Thor 4 below: