How long does immunity from covid-19 last? Will a second infection be worse? How can I prevent myself? – Health

If you are one of the millions of people who have already contracted Covid-19, you must be wondering how long you will have immunity against the new coronavirus. At the beginning of the pandemic, most people considered that being infected had at least one advantage: being protected against future contamination. But as the latest wave makes its way to the west of the country (United States) and the virus shows no signs of cooling down, the reinfections seem to have become more common. Many people are already reporting second, or even third, infections with newer variants.

Experts warn that exposure to the coronavirus — either through vaccination or infection — does not mean that people are completely protected from future contamination. Instead, the coronavirus is evolving to behave similarly to other viruses that cause colds and infect the population repeatedly over a lifetime.

“I thought, almost from the beginning of the pandemic, that Covid-19 would become an inevitable infection, which everyone will have countless times, because that is how a new respiratory virus establishes itself in the human population,” said Amesh Adalja, a specialist in diseases. infectious of Johns Hopkins University.

However, the coronavirus does not yet fit into well-defined seasonal patterns like other common cold viruses. The disease can still cause symptoms that persist for months or years in some people, and it has claimed the lives of thousands more. So what can you do to protect yourself not only from infection but also from reinfection? We asked these same questions to different experts.

How long will my immunity last after getting covid-19?

Before the Omicron variant, reinfections were rare. A team of scientists, led by infectious disease researcher Laith Abu-Raddad of the Weill Cornell School of Medicine in Qatar, estimated that either a Delta variant contamination or an earlier strain of coronavirus was approximately 90% effective in preventing a reinfection. in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. “But [variante] omicron really changed that calculus,” Abu-Raddad said.

After the emergence of Ômicron, previous infections only provided approximately 50% protection against reinfection, the Abu-Raddad study revealed. The coronavirus has accumulated so many mutations in its Spike protein that newer versions have become more transmissible and better able to evade the immune system. Which means people can contract the Omicron version after recovering from an older, non-Omicron variant virus. It’s even possible to get sick from contracting a younger subvariant of Omicron after getting a different version of it.

Other factors can also increase vulnerability to reinfection. One of them is the time elapsed since contamination by the covid-19 virus. The immune system’s defenses tend to wane after an infection. A study published in October 2021 estimated that someone could have a reinfection three months after being infected with the new coronavirus. While these findings are based on the genome of a coronavirus, and were responsible for the expected declines in antibodies that could fight the virus, the research did not take into account new variants like Omicron, which were radically different from older variants. . Due to the Omicron difference, its protection may diminish even earlier.

In a study published in February 2021, not yet peer-reviewed, scientists from Denmark found that some people were reinfected with BA.2, a subline of Omicron, 20 days after being infected with the original variant of Omicron, BA. 1

As the virus is infecting more people now, the chances of being exposed and being reinfected are also higher, says Abu-Raddad.

And while it’s unclear whether some people are simply more vulnerable to reinfection from Covid-19, researchers are starting to find some clues. Older or immunosuppressed people may produce a smaller or weaker amount of antibodies, which makes them more susceptible to reinfection, says Abu-Raddad. And early research even reveals that some people have a genetic flaw that impairs a crucial immune molecule called type I interferon, putting them at greater risk for severe Covid-19 symptoms. Other studies may find out whether these differences play a role in reinfection.

But for now, you should treat any new symptoms, including fever, sore throat, runny nose, or changes in taste and smell, as a potential case of Covid-19, and get tested to confirm that you are, in fact, sick. contaminated again.

Will later infections be more or less aggressive?

The good news is that the body can rely on immune cells, such as T cells and B cells, to thwart a reinfection if the virus gets past its initial antibody defenses. B and T cells can take a few days to activate and start working, but they tend to remember how to fight the virus based on previous infections.

“Our immune systems have all kinds of weapons to try and stop viruses if they get through the gateway,” says Shane Crotty, a virology specialist at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology in California.

Many of these defense cells build defenses over and over again, explains Crotty. This means that people who are vaccinated and immunized with booster shots are well equipped to fight the coronavirus. Likewise, people who have been infected before are able to prevent the virus from replicating if they are reinfected.

The result is that the second or third reinfection is usually shorter and less aggressive.

Abu-Raddad, who tracks re-infections in large groups of people in Qatar, has already begun to see this pattern in patient records: of the more than 1,300 re-infections his team identified from the start of the pandemic to May 2021, none were strong enough. enough to send someone needing intensive care from a hospital, and none were fatal either.

But just because reinfections are less severe doesn’t mean they’re easy to deal with. It is also possible to have fever, body aches, mental confusion and other symptoms. And there is no way to know if the symptoms will persist and become a longer contamination of covid-19, comments Adalja.

It is possible that each Covid-19 contamination puts people on a kind of Russian roulette wheel, although some researchers assume that the risk is greater soon after the first infection. One factor in long-term Covid-19 is having high levels of the virus at the start of an infection, and with that, you’re likely to have a high viral load the first time you’re infected, says Abu-Raddad. In later infections, the body will be better prepared to fight the coronavirus, and will be able to keep the virus at low levels until it is completely eliminated from the body, adds the researcher.

What can be done to reduce the risk of reinfection?

Many of the tools and behaviors that protect against infections can still help prevent reinfection, says Abu-Raddad. “There is no magic solution against coronavirus reinfection.”

Getting vaccinated and receiving the booster dose, for example, is a good idea even after you have had covid-19. But it will be necessary to wait a few weeks after an infection to receive the immunizer. Vaccines will boost your antibody levels, and studies show they are effective in preventing serious illness if someone gets the disease again. “Scientific confidence in vaccine-induced immunity has been and is much greater than infection-induced immunity,” says Crotty.

Additional measures, such as wearing masks indoors and in crowded places, maintaining social distancing, and improving air ventilation in environments when possible can provide another layer of protection. But since most people and groups have abandoned these protective measures, it is up to each individual to decide when to take extra precautions against Covid-19, based on the risk of contracting the disease and how much they would like to avoid it.

“If you had an infection in the last week, you probably don’t need to wear a mask,” Adalja said. “But after a month or so of infection, and new variants begin to circulate in the US, it makes sense for high-risk individuals to start doing this. [usar máscara]. People who are trying to avoid Covid-19 because they are going on a cruise soon, or because they need a negative PCR test for some other reason, may want to consider taking precautions. Disease shields don’t have to be one-size-fits-all.”