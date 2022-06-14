‘How to Kill Your Husband’ author gets life in prison for killing partner | World

The author of the essay “How to murder your husband” was sentenced to life in prison in the United States on Monday (13) for the murder of her partner.

Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, will be eligible for parole in 25 years, according to a ruling by an Oregon judge.

‘How to Kill Your Husband’ Author Accused of Killing Her Husband

‘How to Kill Your Husband’ author is found guilty of murdering her spouse in the US

The details of the case were covered during a month-long trial, in which she was accused of buying a gun online to kill her husband and receiving thousands of dollars in life insurance.

2 of 2 Prosecutor Shawn Overstreet during the trial of woman Nancy Brophy — Photo: Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, Pool Prosecutor Shawn Overstreet during the trial of Nancy Brophy woman — Photo: Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, Pool

The weapon was never found.

Chef Daniel Brophy was found in June 2018 in the classroom at a culinary institute where he worked. He had two bullet hits.

Security footage showed his wife driving in the area around the same time.

The author signs a series of novels entitled “Wrong Never Felt So Right” and which includes titles such as “The Wrong Husband” and “The Wrong Lover” wrong lover).

She says she doesn’t remember having been there, but says she could have been in the neighborhood looking for inspiration for a new work of fiction.

Crampton Brophy denied the murder and insisted that the years of economic hardship were a thing of the past and that she had no reason to kill her husband..

“Would I ask you where is the duration motive? An editor would laugh and say, ‘I think you need to work on this story more, there’s a hole in it,'” she said during her trial.

Your lawyers will appeal the decision.

The essay “How to murder your husband”, available on a blog, addresses methods and reasons for getting rid of an undesirable partner.

Among them, financial profit and the use of firearms, despite considering them “noisy, dirty and require a certain skill”.

“But what I do know about murder is that each of us carries it inside us when we’re pressed hard enough,” he says.