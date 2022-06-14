‘How to Kill Your Husband’ author gets life in prison for murdering partner

Nancy Crampton Brophy will have the right to opt for parole in 25 years; Daniel Brophy was found dead in 2018 at a culinary institute

Reproduction / CBS

Nancy Brophy was a thriller author before she committed the crime.



The book “How to murder your husband” is not just a suspenseful case, on the contrary, it is based on a true story. This Monday, the 13th, the author of the copy, 71 years old, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in United States for the murder of his companion. The details of the case were covered during a month-long trial in which she was accused of buying a gun online to kill her husband and receiving thousands of dollars in life insurance. According to Crampton Brophy, she acquired the weapon while researching for a book, however, the object used was never found. Ohe details of the case were covered during a month-long trial. According to Crampton Brophy, she acquired the weapon while researching for a book, however, the object used was never found. She will have the right to opt for parole in 25 years, according to a ruling by an Oregon judge.

In June 2018, Daniel Brophy was found with two bullet impacts on the floor of a classroom at a culinary institute where he worked. Security footage showed his wife driving in the area around the same time. However, Crampton Brophy says he doesn’t remember ever being in that area, but claims he could have been in the neighborhood looking for inspiration for a new work of fiction. Your lawyers will appeal the decision.

Crampton Brophy has written a series of novels entitled “Wrong Never Felt So Right” and which includes titles such as “The Wrong Husband” and “The Wrong Lover” (The Wrong Husband). wrong lover). The essay “How to murder your husband”, available on a blog, addresses methods and reasons for getting rid of an undesirable partner. Among them, financial profit and the use of firearms, despite considering them “noisy, dirty and require a certain skill”. “But what I do know about murder is that each of us takes it inside us when he’s pushed hard enough,” he says.