How to make a career transition?

Technological advancement in various sectors during the pandemic is already a fact. In Ceará, for example, support for startups grew by 30% compared to the pre-pandemic period. This is what a mapping carried out in 2021 by the Local Entrepreneurship Environment (ALE) shows. In the first quarter of 2022, Fortaleza was identified by the Startup Maps NE study as the most innovative city among the mapped states. Capital represents 56% of startups (87 companies), followed by Natal/RN (18.83%) and São Luís/MA (8.84%).

“In my view, education is our biggest differentiator”, explains Geneflides Laureno, CEO of G4Flex, a telecommunications startup. According to the professional, the capillarity of public schools, colleges and public and private universities have contributed enormously to the training of young people from Ceará, in order to have national recognition.

“If there were no state vocational schools and colleges and universities in the various regions of our state, where would these young people be? Education is not the only vector, but without it, there is no way to transform society”, he defends.

This view on the importance of education in Ceará is also shared by Leonel Júnior, technology director at Heavy Connect, a mobile platform for data collection and management. He points out that Ceará is a great source of qualified labor, a fact easily proven by the number of excellent professionals who export their work not only to the Southeast of the country, but also to the United States and Europe.

However, this gauge of the quality of professionals from Ceará also represents a huge challenge for the technological development of the State: directing these talents to the creation and support of new startups in their place of origin, instead of leaving Ceará.

Geneflides explains that this is an arduous dispute, especially when the competitors are multinationals that pay in dollars, a currency much more valued than the real. “He is a student at a school in a city in the interior of Ceará who develops computer systems for a company in Fortaleza, São Paulo or New York. These are real cases, in my company and in several others. We have a challenge to improve our training differential and also manage to retain them”, he reflects.

Ceará scenario

To better understand the current scenario in Ceará with regard to the development of startups, Geneflides proposes an analogy: “it is as if Ceará, in this regard, was leaving childhood and entering pre-adolescence”.

The professional uses Silicon Valley, in the United States, as an example, a reference for the sector. While in Ceará a decade of technological transformations in the area is taken into account, Silicon Valley is an ecosystem with a maturity of more than 50 years. Thus, there is still a lot to evolve in the state.

The development of an entrepreneurial culture, encouraged by colleges and universities, is one of the points that deserve attention. Another issue is the investment factor. That’s what Bruno Muniz, CEO of KnowCode, a company specialized in building technology for developers, believes. According to the professional, there has been an increase in the promotion of the development of new startups, but the journey is still long.

“More incentive is needed so that people can really undertake and make the business happen. This path is very difficult, and when you have support, it promotes an opening for you to be able to move forward and bring in more agents that can foster entrepreneurship in our region”, he says.

The future with startups

“The mission of a startup is to change the way a certain thing is done, taking challenges as opportunities to improve the scenario for a certain group of people”, believes Bruno. In a vision shared by the three professionals, it is essential to break the myth that a startup can just be an immature and informal idea, without a solid foundation.

In fact, this model has enormous potential for economic growth and job creation, in addition to the ability to solve problems faced by the population in sectors such as health, retail and industry. The development of startups has allowed Ceará to create a culture of innovation, motivating more and more young people to apply their creativity and potential in diverse solutions.

3 Ceará startups to discover

G4Flex

The company optimizes the time relationship between people and companies, centralizing several communication channels in one system and operating throughout Brazil.

KnowCode

Software development tool focused on UI Design. It was born in Ceará and expanded to Portugal, where its current headquarters are located. The team is spread across Portugal, Brazil and Greece.

Heavy Connect

Mobile platform for data collection, and a dashboard for real-time management and analysis of data collected in the field. Created by two people from Ceará and an American, today it operates in countries such as the USA, Mexico, Chile and Peru.

SERVICE

Programmer’s Factory

As part of the Fábrica de Programadores project, POVO Tecnologia holds a series of lives on June 1, 8, 9 and 15, always at 6:30 pm, with a presentation by journalist Hamilton Nogueira. Follow along on the YouTube channel of THE PEOPLE.

