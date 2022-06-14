How to save electricity in winter? Value usually goes up 30%

The winter of 2022 is almost here, but the cold has already started to show up all over Brazil. At this time of year, the electricity bill can go up almost 30% or beyond. This is what the data from the competent authorities point out.

Among the biggest enemies of the electric bill at the moment is the electric shower, but not only it. There are several very simple tips that can be followed to save on your electric bill.

1 – Beware of the kiss

Extensions and hummingbirds (famous “T”) should only be used when necessary. These devices are efficient in expending more energy than necessary.

2 – Dim the lights

If it’s daytime, enjoy the sunlight, no turning on the lamp for nothing. Take the opportunity to put LED lamps in your home, as they are much more economical. Even at night, always turn off lights you are not using.

3 – Change the light bulbs

LED lamps are much more economical than traditional filament lamps. If you’re still using an old light bulb, it’s time to replace it.

4 – Unplug the TV

You know when you don’t watch TV, but the little red light is still on? Well, that means the device is in standby and continues to consume electrical energy. In other words, everything that remains with any light flashing or on is spending and making your electric bill more expensive. To resolve this, turn off the device completely or unplug it from the socket. To give you an idea, experts say that all appliances on standby can account for 12% of your monthly electric bill.

5 – Take a shower earlier

In the cold, the tip is to shower during the day, to enjoy the heat of the water without having to heat the shower too much. If this is not possible, turn off the shower’s turbo function. This is the appliance that has the most potential to spend electricity in the cold. Reduce the number of showers you and other residents take throughout the day.

6 – Paint your house in light tones

It may seem like it, but it’s not a myth. Having rooms with light colors helps to save energy. The reason is quite simple: environments will be brighter without the need for light bulbs.

7 – Refrigerator can use electricity

The first thing to do is to use the fridge on minimum cooling most of the time. Also, you can put more items inside the freezer, since when it’s empty, the fridge motor works harder. You also have to wait for the food to cool before putting it in the fridge.