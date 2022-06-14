How WhatsApp Chat Migration Works Between Android and iPhone

WhatsApp will start to allow the transfer of the history of messages exchanged from Android devices to iPhone. The novelty, in beta version (test), was announced this Tuesday morning (14) by Mark Zuckerbergexecutive president of Meta, a group that also owns Facebook and Instagram.

“We are adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption,” it said in a Facebook post.

“This is a highly requested feature by users. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone > Android last year and now we’ve added Android > iPhone as well,” he added.

Until now, if a person wanted to change their cell phone by migrating an operating system, they would not be able to access the conversation history (photos and videos as well) of the messaging platform.

Last year, WhatsApp had already launched a feature that allowed the migration from iOS (iPhone system) to Android, but it was limited to Samsung’s releases at the time: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones.

In order not to break encryption (an extra layer of security), WhatsApp had to work directly with manufacturers — like Samsung, last year, and Apple now.

The novelty will be released gradually to users. It will take about a week to be available to everyone, according to a WhatsApp statement.

Rules for the process

You must use the same phone number.

Have Android 5 or later installed on the smartphone and the WhatsApp version must be above 2.22.7.74.

iPhone must have iOS 15.5 or later installed and WhatsApp version 2.22.10.70.

Both cell phones need to be connected to a power source.

It is recommended that both are on the same Wi-Fi network. Otherwise, you’ll need to enable Personal Hotspot on the iPhone — the internet sharing feature — and connect Android to your network.

Migrate from Android to iPhone

If you have an Android phone, you’ll need to download the “Move to iOS” app — it’s for transferring content to iPhone, iPad or iPod, according to Apple.

In addition to the WhatsApp message history, the data below can also be migrated in the process:

Contacts

Messages

Photos

videos

email accounts

calendars

Check out the step by step, according to WhatsApp

On Android, open the Move to iOS app and follow the instructions below. A code will be displayed on the iPhone. When prompted, enter this code on your Android phone. tap on Continue and follow the other instructions. On the screen transfer dataselect Whatsapp. tap on Start on the Android device and wait. When the data is ready, your WhatsApp account will be disconnected from Android. tap on Advance to return to the app Migrate to iOS. tap on Continue to transfer data from Android to iPhone and wait until the notice that the transfer is complete. After installing the latest version of WhatsApp on iPhone, open the app and log in with your phone number. tap on Start and wait for the process to end. When you’re done setting up your iPhone, your conversations will already be available on WhatsApp.

NOTE: The data remains available on the Android device. If you don’t want to have them on your device, delete everything and WhatsApp.

What cannot be transferred? Messages of payments between people made within WhatsApp and call history.