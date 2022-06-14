Hungary beats England to lead Nations League death squad

Hungary thrashed England 4-0 today at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton (ING), in a game for the fourth round and took the lead in the “group of death” of the Nations League.

With two goals from Sallai, one from Zsolt Nagy and another from Gazdag, the Hungarian national team reached their second victory in Group 3 of the European competition – which also includes Germany and Italy – and further complicated the situation of the bottom England. What’s more, this was England’s worst defeat to their home crowd in 94 years – the last one was to Scotland, 5-1.

The triumph away from home put Hungary in the first place of the group, with 7 points, one less in relation to the vice-leader Germany – who thrashed Italy. England, on the other hand, is still at 2 points, is fourth in the group and is at risk of relegation.

Only the first place in each group advances to the semifinals while the bottom of the brackets fall to League B.

The League of Nations will take a break, returning only at the end of September. On the 23rd, England face Italy and Hungary play Germany. On the 26th, the English and Germans face off and the Hungarians and Italians face each other.

England dominate but not score

In front of their home crowd, England dominated both possession of the ball and the opposing field, but failed to transform their superiority into goals. Surpassing 70% of possession at the start of the first half, the England team started the match uninspired, stopped in the strong Hungarian marking and had just one chance to open the scoring in the first 20 minutes of play.

At first!

Roland Sallai of Hungary celebrates goal against England in the Nations League Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Hungary, on the other hand, opened the scoring at the first opportunity. In the 15th minute of the opening half, Szoboszlai took a free-kick down the left, Lang disputed the top with Stones and the ball fell to Sallai, free-kick, to open the scoring at Molineux Stadium.

James saves

Hungary came close to extending the score in the 27th minute of the first half. In another free kick Szoboszalai sent it to the area, Phillips deflected it back and James, practically on the line, headed away from Ramsdale’s goal.

lacked creativity

England’s Harry Kane regrets Hungary’s goal in Nations League game Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Needing the victory to react in the League of Nations, England was little creative during the first half, with great difficulty to pierce the strong Hungarian defensive system. Despite reaching the opposing area, the English team offered little danger to goalkeeper Dibusz.

He remembered?

After the first half stopped, the English team came back on fire for the final stage. With high marking, a lot of movement and exchange of passes, England gave work to Hungary, who came to defend with a line of five players. However, it lacked someone to turn the superiority into goals.

again he

Sallai ended any chance of England’s reaction by scoring his second goal of the game in the 24th minute of the final stage. After Philips failed in a throw-in, Adam took the ball and found Sallai free through the center of the area. Shirt 20 did not waste and stole the net.

Another!

Hungary reached the third goal in the 34th minute of the second half. After Adam Nagy’s cross from the right, Nego headed over Stones. Adam grabbed the rebound and played it to Zsolt Nagy who, at first, sent the right corner of Ramsdale.

After the third Hungarian goal, the fans present at the Molineux Stadium got up from their seats and started to leave the stadium.

with 10

To further complicate England’s situation, Stones was sent off in the 36th minute after colliding with Gazdag. The Englishman received the second yellow card and, consequently, the red card, for the bid.

turned rout

On the counterattack in the final minutes of the match, Adam Nagy found Gazdag in depth. Shirt 16 came out of Walker’s marking and finished on Ramsdale’s exit.