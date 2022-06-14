Immigration: Why UK is forcibly sending asylum seekers to Rwanda

Admin 5 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Flag flying in Rwanda's capital, Kigali

Credit, Getty Images

Some asylum seekers crossing the sea between France and England will be sent to Rwanda, a country in east-central Africa, according to the British government’s plans.

The rationale is that the program — which is being challenged in court — will discourage others from crossing the English Channel.

However, there are concerns about human rights and whether Rwanda would be the right place for asylum seekers.

What is Rwanda’s asylum plan?

The plan, which is experimental and is expected to last five years, stipulates that some refugees arriving in the United Kingdom are sent to Rwanda to apply for asylum in that African country.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

C-17 crew that took off with Afghans hanging from fuselage cleared

The most striking scene of the evacuation of Afghanistan after the departure of American troops, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved