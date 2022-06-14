In addition to Joker 2, Lady Gaga may also be in a new Marvel movie

Last night, the big bombshell was that Lady Gaga is in talks to join the cast of joker 2in the role of Harley Quinn, the Harley Quinn, in the sequel that is being planned as a musical.

But fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were also hoping that Lady Gaga could join the MCU, a popstar who has proved to be a great talent for acting, including having been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for A Star is Born.

Previously, fans were hoping that Lady Gaga would be chosen to play the mutant Dazzler, but the X-Men franchise has come to an end at Fox and there is still no date for it to be revived by Marvel Studios.

But recently the trusted insider Main Middle Man revealed that Lady Gaga is in fact in negotiations with Marvel, despite not knowing if the deal has already been concluded. But the role of the actress may surprise fans.

It was previously speculated that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which hits theaters in 2023, can count on the participation of lyllawho is the soulmate of Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel comics.

Rocket is voiced in theaters by Bradley Cooper, an actor who played opposite Lady Gaga in A Star is Born. And that’s why fans are betting that it’s for the role of Lylla that the actress is in talks, to once again form a couple with Bradley Cooper in theaters.

Is Lady Gaga coming as Lylla?

If the deal between the actress and Marvel is really finalized, we should soon have official information about the role and film in which Lady Gaga will make her MCU debut. What’s your guess? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

