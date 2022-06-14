In creditor plan, Cruzeiro admits loan from Moreno and labor debt with Fábio | cruise

At the creditor plan presented by Cruzeiro , Fábio and Marcelo Moreno are mentioned by name when talking about the inclusion of players and former employees in the document presented to the Court. The club admitted to having a debt with the duo and cited them as key pieces for the continuation of activities in the midst of the crisis.

In the petition for the presentation of the proposal, Cruzeiro mentions that in the group “partner suppliers” are creditors who are helping or have helped “Cruzeiro to get back on its feet”.

About Fábio, the club admitted that the player has “credit of a labor nature”. The goalkeeper, now at Fluminense, has already made an extrajudicial notification to Cruzeiro, but there is no labor claim. Cruzeiro committed to breaking down the debt numbers with Fábio.

The goalkeeper did not reach an agreement with the management of Ronaldo Fenômeno for the renewal of the contract that ended in December. He had said an extension with the old management, but in a way that the group led by Ronaldo Fenômeno considered to be above possible standards. The current management, according to the goalkeeper, offered a three-month contract so that he could say goodbye. Fabio did not accept.

Fábio left Cruzeiro with 976 games. In addition to three Copa do Brasil and two Brazilian Cups, he won seven editions of the Campeonato Mineiro. In this year, the player notified the Minas Gerais club for the payment of R$ 20 million.

About Marcelo Moreno, Cruzeiro mentioned the importance of the attacker in times of lack of resources:

The player collaborated with the Club – which was in default – in a substantial way, having even injected money in periods of crisis, so he reveals himself as a great partner of Cruzeiro, justifying his inclusion in that subclass.

Cruzeiro decided to propose the creation of this group in the creditors plan, as those who will be included there were of “fundamental importance for the possibility of maintaining the team’s activities”.

This year, Moreno was even announced as part of Paulo Pezzolano’s cast. He started the pre-season with the group, but he still needed to adapt to the club’s new financial reality to continue at Toca da Raposa.

The parties did not reach a financial or contract term agreement. The Bolivian left without entering the field at the start of the season

