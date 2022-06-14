In search of sprinters, understand why Rogério Ceni does not use the young Jonas Toró

Coach Rogério Ceni has been arguing for some time that São Paulo needs to hire speed attackers to increase their repertoire and, consequently, be more competitive against the powers of Brazilian football. The tricolor commander even has an athlete with this characteristic already with experience in the professional, Toró, but he sees him sinning in some fundamental aspects of the game.

Toró played six games this season, scored one goal and provided an assist. The striker was used most of the time in games with less appeal, such as São Paulo’s commitments in the Copa Sudamericana, but he was also present in the team’s debut in the Brasileirão, against Athletico-PR, and in a match in the Paulista Championship. .

“Toró has to understand the tactical part a little more to have more opportunities, just like André [Anderson]. He has talent, but he has to fulfill the tactical part”, commented Rogério Ceni.

With a contract valid only until the end of the year, Toró should not stay in São Paulo. Another alternative for the ends is Caio, only 18 years old. The striker has stints with the Brazilian under-20 team and has been honed by Rogério Ceni, although the coach believes he should take more time to be ready to play professionally.

“Caio is our alternative, a boy who could do one more year at the base to be in the professional. He has a bright future ahead of him, but it’s still a little early. Rigoni is not a sprinter, but he is faster. are our alternatives”, he continued.

