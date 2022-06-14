Infinix Note 12 arrives with a devastating price at R$ 912 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Infinix has just started global sales of its newest cost-effective smartphone, the Infinix Note 12. With good specifications and attractive design, the model promises to be a strong competitor for smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme. And today, it has a special launch discount at R$ 912.

The Infinix Note 12 arrives with a huge 6.7″ AMOLED FHD+ display that reproduces a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. As a result, it delivers excellent color quality and good visibility even in bright sunlight. There is also a Helio G96 processor along with 8GB of RAM and a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU for an amazing gaming experience.

See too:

In terms of cameras, the smartphone works with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a QVGA lens. As for features, the main lens has an f/1.6 aperture and promises amazing photos even in low light. In addition, it includes a 16MP front camera that can be used for both selfies and video calls.

The rest of the features include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, NFC and Android 11.]

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.7″ Full HD+ AMOLED with up to 1,000 nits brightness

6.7″ Full HD+ AMOLED with up to 1,000 nits brightness Processor: MediaTek Helio G96

MediaTek Helio G96 RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X Internal storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2

128 GB UFS 2.2 Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.6) + 2 MP (Depth) + AI Lens

50 MP (Main, f/1.6) + 2 MP (Depth) + AI Lens Frontal camera: 16 MP

16 MP Drums: 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging

5,000mAh with 33W fast charging Others: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader on the side, stereo sound, P2 connector, expansion with MicroSD cards up to 512 GB

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader on the side, stereo sound, P2 connector, expansion with MicroSD cards up to 512 GB Operational system: Android 12, under XOS 10.6 interface

In limited supply, the Infinix Note 12 is a great value for import: