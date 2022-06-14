Infinix Note 12 arrives with a devastating price at R$ 912 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Admin 2 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

Infinix has just started global sales of its newest cost-effective smartphone, the Infinix Note 12. With good specifications and attractive design, the model promises to be a strong competitor for smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme. And today, it has a special launch discount at R$ 912.

The Infinix Note 12 arrives with a huge 6.7″ AMOLED FHD+ display that reproduces a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. As a result, it delivers excellent color quality and good visibility even in bright sunlight. There is also a Helio G96 processor along with 8GB of RAM and a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU for an amazing gaming experience.

See too:

In terms of cameras, the smartphone works with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a QVGA lens. As for features, the main lens has an f/1.6 aperture and promises amazing photos even in low light. In addition, it includes a 16MP front camera that can be used for both selfies and video calls.

The rest of the features include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, NFC and Android 11.]

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 6.7″ Full HD+ AMOLED with up to 1,000 nits brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G96
  • RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X
  • Internal storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2
  • Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.6) + 2 MP (Depth) + AI Lens
  • Frontal camera: 16 MP
  • Drums: 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging
  • Others: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader on the side, stereo sound, P2 connector, expansion with MicroSD cards up to 512 GB
  • Operational system: Android 12, under XOS 10.6 interface

In limited supply, the Infinix Note 12 is a great value for import:

  • Discount – Infinix Note 12
  • Select option in Black *100 pieces limited)
  • On the payment screen, use the coupon: Infinix12
  • International purchase

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

10 things you didn’t know about the biggest survey site

Here are some interesting facts about the company that made life easier for internet users …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved